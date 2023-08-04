Participation in the meeting of the Presidents of the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan

TAJIKISTAN, August 4 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon participated in the meeting of the heads of state of the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on August 4, 2023 in the city of Ashgabat.

The heads of state, Emomali Rahmon, Serdar Berdimuhamedow and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed issues related to the further strengthening of cooperation in political, economic and commercial areas, energy, water, ecology, transport and other areas of mutual interest.

During his speech, the Leader of the Nation emphasized the stable development of friendly relations and beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as a priority of Tajikistan's foreign policy. In this regard, it was mentioned that further comprehensive expansion of interstate relations meets the basic interests of the peoples of the three countries and contributes to the maintenance of peace, stability and security in Central Asia.

At the same time, the head of our state emphasized that, thanks to the favorable political atmosphere that has been formed in recent years, an active process of expansion of economic and trade relations is ongoing in Central Asia, which lays the foundation for the stable development of the countries.

Regarding cooperation in energy, water and climate, the Leader of the Nation stated that Tajikistan, taking into account its rich hydropower resources, has set a goal to develop the production of "green energy" and is ready to continue to cooperate actively with the countries of the region in this field. While drawing attention to climate change in recent years, the President of Tajikistan pointed to the importance of Tajikistan's global initiatives in the fields of water and climate, which serve common interests and enjoy the support of the international community.

Excellency Emomali Rahmon, at the same time, called for the effective use of the potential of the three countries in the transport sector, which can continue to contribute to the stability of the national economy. In this context, the head of our state mentioned the formation of priority trade and transit corridors in the East-West and North-South direction of our country, which are of international importance.

As a result of the meeting, the Joint Declaration of the heads of state of the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan was adopted.