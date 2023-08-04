Two-Alarm Palmer Fire Started with Grill 

PALMER — A two-alarm fire that displaced six residents from their Wilbraham Street home yesterday started with a propane grill on a deck, said Palmer Fire Chief William J. Bernat Jr., Palmer Police Chief Christopher J. Burns, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

“This home sustained heavy fire damage and six people were displaced, including two who were injured,” said Chief Bernat. “If you use a grill, please be sure to use it safely. Grills should be placed at least 10 feet away from the side of the house, and never beneath any roof, overhang, or tree branches. Check that your connections are tight before turning on the gas, and clean the grease trap every time you grill.”

“Massachusetts fire departments have reported more than 400 grill fires in the past five years, and about 75% of them took place between May and September,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “We’re in the heart of grilling season, and I want to urge everyone to take the simple steps necessary to avoid fires, injuries, and worse. Please keep the area around the grill clear of dry leaves, food packaging, and any other combustible items. A fire that starts with built-up grease or a gas leak can easily spread to the surrounding area, including your home.”

The Palmer Fire Department was notified of the fire just before 4:00 pm and responded to find the single-family home well involved, with heavy smoke and flames showing on arrival. Engine crews deployed attack lines and made an interior attack but were forced to leave the structure due to the intensity of the flames and deteriorating conditions found inside the home. The fire went to two alarms, bringing in additional crews and water supply to the scene, which was outside the town’s hydrant district.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Palmer Fire Department, Palmer Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Collectively, they determined that the fire began on a deck near the back right of the structure and was accidental in nature. Specifically, they determined that it began with the grill, which had been in use in that area. The Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code generally prohibits grills and other cooking equipment on porches, balconies, and decks without an exterior stairway to the ground. They must not be under a roof or overhang, and they must not be within 10 feet of the structure unless otherwise listed by the manufacturer.

The fire departments of Three Rivers, Bondsville, Wilbraham, Ludlow, Ware, Belchertown, Monson, Warren, Brimfield, and Hampden provided mutual aid. The Department of Fire Services deployed a Rehab unit to support firefighters at the scene. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

###