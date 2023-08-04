Submit Release
Interstate 229 Northbound Lane Closures Planned in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: 
Friday, Aug. 4, 2023


Contact: 
Corey McClelland, Project Engineer II, 605-367-5680


SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – During the evening and overnight hours on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, the northbound lanes will be closed on Interstate 229 from Benson Road to the Interstate 90 interchange. The closure is planned from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow the contractor to complete touch-up paint underneath the bridge.

The prime contractor on the $6.5 million project is Grangaard Construction, Inc. of Watertown, SD. Weather dependent, the overall completion date for the project is Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

For more information about this project, please see the featured project page at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-01qa.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.   

-30-

