Interstate 229 Northbound Lane Closures Planned in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – During the evening and overnight hours on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, the northbound lanes will be closed on Interstate 229 from Benson Road to the Interstate 90 interchange. The closure is planned from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow the contractor to complete touch-up paint underneath the bridge.



The prime contractor on the $6.5 million project is Grangaard Construction, Inc. of Watertown, SD. Weather dependent, the overall completion date for the project is Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

For more information about this project, please see the featured project page at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-01qa.

