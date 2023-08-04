Plaza College in New York City Offers FREE Court Reporter & Captioning Industry A-to-Z Beginner Course
NCRA Program Introduces Court Reporting & Captioning to Next Gen Legal ProsNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To combat a 5,500-worker national shortage of court reporters and captioners, Plaza College based in Forest Hills, New York will be offering a series of FREE A-to-Z introductory course sessions for individuals interested in learning about this unique area of the legal profession.
Registration for the August 9th to September 13th, and August 14th to September 24th are open now. To find out how to register and take part in the free A-to-Z career courses, please email info@plazacollege.edu or call (718) 779-1430.
The program is offered once per week and is offered remotely, via Zoom. The live, online course sessions, taught by instructors and industry professionals, allows students to complete the coursework at their own pace.
This program will teach students the basics of what a stenography machine is, how to use the unique keyboard, and industry shorthand. These courses allow candidates the opportunity to explore the career of court reporting with little time and no financial commitment.
Enrolled students will be expected to provide their own stenography machines, or they may rent one. In the case that a student needs to miss a week during the six-week course, recordings of each class session will be made available to students that are unable to attend.
Throughout the United States, court reporters play a vital role in the timely carriage of justice, as most state and federal legal proceedings cannot be done without a stenographer to create a transcript. Additional opportunities for court reporters include captioning for congressional and legislative sessions, university and classroom settings, and major live events such as the Oscars, Grammy’s, and the Super Bowl.
Professionals within this industry often earn six-figure incomes, which further enables court reporters to maintain flexible schedules that work for them.
For interested students unable to attend the August 9th to September 13th sessions or August 14th to September 24th sessions, future programs in 2023 will be hosted by Plaza College from October 30 to December 10, 2023, and November 14 to December 19, 2023.
Michelle Loeb
Butler Associates
+1 646-213-1387
email us here