American Retiree Magazine Online, Reaches Seniors in Ways that Matter
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Retiree is a digital magazine geared to serve retirees and those starting to look toward retirement. The online publication’s editorial team covers news and events relating to health and wellness, lifestyle, travel, and pensions, benefits and finances that are essential to the lives of older Americans.
The publication shares exclusive tips and news about how to be a part of free higher education study opportunities at prestigious universities, including Harvard, MIT and Stanford.
Studies show that retirees who are actively engaged in sports, hobbies, travel, or other pursuits enjoy a better, healthier and more fulfilling transition.
American Retiree also keeps followers up to date with recent medical findings and health studies, such as the development of a new drug that may offer hope for those suffering from Alzheimer’s, a disease primarily impacting older Americans.
A lively travel section also spotlights vacation destinations, and “steals and deals”, that may interest retirees.
The American Retiree team of writers and editors are well traveled, having visited more than 50 nations on multiple continents. The team looks out for great ideas to share with its audiences including articles on budget airlines, alternative travel opportunities like overnight rail experiences, and exciting destinations.
American Retiree followers can connect via our LinkedIn page, to create community dialogue, and reach out to those planning to retire soon.
American Retiree creates easily digestible news for the “more experienced and better traveled” generations by connecting what’s happening in the world now, to their lives.
Sabrina Petrafesa
