Crain’s New York Business Names Butler Associates President Among 2023’s Top Leaders in Public Relations Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City-based Butler Associates Strategic Communications President Thomas Butler has once more been named one of Crain’s New York Business’ 2023 Leaders in the Public Relations and Marketing Industries.
Butler has more than three decades in communications, leading a firm known for creating and delivering high profile earned media, messaging, and strategic campaigns for multiple clients in the fields of banking, real estate, construction, clean energy, education, transportation, healthcare and law.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized by Crain’s New York Business,” said Butler. “Time and again, we work hard to create highly effective communication strategies that elevate and spotlight the important and essential work of our clients. Our team is always focused on delivering brand building results with frequency and repetition.”
Butler Associates campaigns have frequently led the New York media market with top nominations and awards, presented by industry peers at the Public Relations Society of America – New York’s annual Big Apple gala.
In addition to the PRSA’s highest award, New York’s ‘Best of the Best’ campaign in 2020, the agency has taken home many other prestigious accolades consecutively, including 2021 and 2020’s Best Reputation/Brand Engagement award, Best Business Campaign, Best Public Service Campaign, while being two-time winner of NY’s Best Legal Marketing Campaign Award.
Butler has many other acknowledgements for communications excellence in both the social responsibility and public affairs sectors.
Butler Associates is highly ranked annually by O’Dwyers PR magazine and is among New York’s Top 10 in Environmental, Sustainability, Greentech PR; Real Estate, Construction and Development, and among the Non-Profit Sector. It is also one of New York’s Top 20 communications firms in Financial and Investor Communications and for the Legal/Professional Services Sector.
