LBA Group Welcomes Kevin Long as New Director of Engineering

LBA Group Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Kevin Long as Director of Engineering

LBA Group is delighted to welcome Kevin Long as our new Director of Engineering. His extensive knowledge and impressive track record in the industry make him a perfect fit for this crucial role.” — Jennifer Cargile, VP of LBA Group Inc.

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LBA Group, a leading provider of innovative solutions in the technology and engineering industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Long as the new Director of Engineering. Kevin brings with him over two decades of invaluable experience in RF System Engineering, Phased Array Antenna Architectures, Strategic Planning, Engineering Management, Budget Management, Regulatory Requirements, Team Leadership, Analytics, and Problem Solving.

Kevin's extensive background in the industry includes a remarkable 22-year tenure at U.S. Cellular, where he held various leadership positions, including Senior Manager System Performance and Manager Regional System Performance. Throughout his career, Kevin has demonstrated a deep understanding of the intricacies of the technology landscape, contributing significantly to the success of several high-profile projects.

"LBA Group is delighted to welcome Kevin Long as our new Director of Engineering," said Jennifer Cargile, VP of LBA Group. "His extensive knowledge and impressive track record in the industry make him a perfect fit for this crucial role. We are confident that Kevin's leadership will further strengthen LBA's position as a leading provider of cutting-edge RF technology solutions in various industries."

As the Director of Engineering at LBA Group, Kevin will play a pivotal role in leading and overseeing the engineering team's efforts. His expertise in RF Safety and other critical areas will be instrumental in driving innovation, ensuring the highest level of quality in our solutions, and delivering exceptional services to our valued clients.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin join the LBA Team,” said Craig Conticchio, Senior Director. “His technical prowess and innovative mindset will help fuel the LBA Group Companies' growth toward unprecedented success. Together, we will build a future of excellence that surpasses all expectations. Welcome aboard Kevin!"

Kevin holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arkansas, as well as an MBA in Business Administration and Management from the University of Tulsa. His passion for excellence and dedication to fostering a culture of innovation align perfectly with LBA Group's values.

"Over 60 years ago, Lawrence Behr established a tradition of providing solutions to some of the most difficult problems faced in broadcast, RF, and wireless telecommunications industries. It's an honor to be part of LBA Group as we carry forward this legacy and strive to push the boundaries of innovation,” said Kevin Long. "I am excited to harness my extensive experience in the defense and telecommunications industries to lead the engineering team in crafting innovative products and delivering unparalleled services."

About LBA Group:

With over 60 years of experience, LBA Group is a globally recognized technology and engineering solutions provider. Our team of skilled experts offers innovative solutions in RF Safety, Lightning Protection, Antenna Systems, and Engineering Solutions to clients across various industries worldwide.

LBA Group is a diverse organization, encompassing a range of subsidiaries that cater to various needs within the RF industry:

• LBA Technology, Inc.: A prominent provider and integrator of lightning protection, RF shielding, antenna systems, and test equipment for global broadcast, industrial, and government users.

• Lawrence Behr Associates, Inc.: A professional technical consultancy offering expert guidance and solutions in RF.

• LBA University, Inc.: An online platform providing comprehensive professional training in key areas of expertise, including RF safety.

• LBA OneSource, Inc.: Our e-commerce website, offering a convenient platform for accessing our extensive range of products and services.

At LBA Group, we are committed to delivering excellence through cutting-edge solutions, industry-leading expertise, and a dedication to meeting the unique requirements of our clients. We pride ourselves on our ability to address challenges, driving innovation, and setting new standards in the fields we serve.