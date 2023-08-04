Submit Release
Night work begins on the Pali Highway Sunday, Aug. 13

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that nighttime work will begin on the Pali Highway from Vineyard Boulevard to the Wylie Street Interchange on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Paving operations will occur nightly, from Sunday nights through Friday mornings, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists can expect one to two lane closures at a time, with one lane always remaining open in both directions.

Night work in this area is expected to be completed by the end of November 2023, weather-permitting. With this increased production, we expect the impact on traffic to lessen. For more details regarding the nighttime closures, please view our weekly roadwork list on the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with traffic control. For information on the Pali Highway project please view the website at http://palihighway.org. All work is weather-permitting.

