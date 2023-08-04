Ousted nonprofit corporation director can continue lawsuit

In Turner v. Victoria, the Supreme Court today holds that a director of a nonprofit public benefit corporation who sues alleging a breach of the charitable trust or self-dealing by other directors maintains standing to continue the action after the other directors remove her from the board.
