Ousted nonprofit corporation director can continue lawsuit

In Turner v. Victoria, the Supreme Court today holds that a director of a nonprofit public benefit corporation who sues alleging a breach of the charitable trust or self-dealing by other directors maintains standing to continue the action after the other directors remove her from the board.

