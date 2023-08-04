Dr. Frank J. Mandarino Extols Use of Technogym Equipment in His Chiropractic Practice
The Technogym workout area in the Mandarino Chiropractic office in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, benefits patients and, for a membership fee, is additionally available to locals.
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino tours the Technogym-equipped gym at his Mandarino Chiropractic office in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Mandarino Chiropractic describes equipment produced by the Italian brand as ‘a world leader in the fitness and wellness solutions sector’BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During a recent tour of his updated chiropractic office in Brookyn, N.Y., Dr. Frank J. Mandarino turned the spotlight on the gym area at the site.
“Their equipment is second to none,” said Dr. Mandarino as he walked through the Technogym-equipped exercise hub at his Mandarino Chiropractic office in Brooklyn, N.Y.
As described on the Mandarino Chiropractic website, “Technogym was founded in 1983 by Nerio Alessandri. Today, Technogym is a world leader in the fitness and wellness solutions sector. This billion-dollar company was chosen as official supplier to the Olympic games … [six times] and has received many prestigious awards. The location in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, is a beautiful combination of chiropractic, physical therapy, and sports rehab.”
The workout area benefits patients of Mandarino Chiropractic and, for a membership fee, is additionally available as a conveniently situated high-quality gym for locals.
The Bay Ridge site is one of several state-of-the art Mandarino Chiropractic offices providing a leading-edge care.
“We are excited to continue to grow with Technogym in all our facilities,” Dr. Mandarino said.
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
