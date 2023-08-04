Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,691 in the last 365 days.

Supersized Mega Millions Jackpot an Estimated $1.35 Billion

Match 5 jackpot worth $191,000 hit

JACKSON, MISS. –With a $1.35 billion jackpot and more than 100 days since the last big winner, the Mega Millions® drawing tonight continues to drive players’ dreams of being asked the ultimate question: “Would you like that delivered as a $1.35 billion annuity or a single check for approximately $659.5 million?”

The jackpot rolled for the 31st consecutive drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday, Aug. 1:8-24-30-45-61 and a Mega Ball of 12. The jackpot was last hit in the April 18 drawing for a win of $20 million in New York.

If a player wins Friday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, only behind the game record $1.537 billion jackpot from 2018, and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Additionally, one Mississippi Match 5 player matched all five numbers in the Thursday, Aug. 3, drawing and won $191,991.79. The ticket was purchased from Shell Food Mart #23 on Highway 11 South in Meridian. The jackpot for the Saturday, Aug. 5, drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The Saturday, Aug. 5, drawing of the Powerball® jackpot is now up to an estimated $124 million with an estimated cash value of $62.8 million.

###

You just read:

Supersized Mega Millions Jackpot an Estimated $1.35 Billion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more