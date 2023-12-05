Live Better Creatives Recognised for Excellence in Global Expansion with Prestigious EMDG Award
Austrade awards Live Better Creatives the Export Market Development Grant, accelerating the firm's global expansion and outreach.
The EMDG award enables LBC to showcase our distinctive service: not merely another marketing agency, but a consortium of brilliant minds that seamlessly integrates with your team.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the recent expansion into Indonesia, Live Better Creatives (LBC) is proud to announce that the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) has been awarded the prestigious Export Market Development Grant (EMDG). This esteemed recognition marks yet another milestone in the journey to empower businesses with innovative marketing solutions on a global scale.
The Export Market Development Grant (EMDG) is a distinguished award presented by Austrade, acknowledging organisations that demonstrate exceptional commitment and success in expanding their services to international markets. For nearly five decades, the EMDG program has been instrumental in propelling small and medium-sized Australian enterprises into the global arena, enabling them to offer their services in over 180 countries worldwide.
Carmen Van Zyl, Director and Co-Founder, shares her excitement about this achievement, stating, "We are incredibly honoured and grateful to have received the EMDG grant. This recognition validates our strategy and energises our mission to expand our services to countries across the globe. This grant will accelerate our global outreach and further establish our presence as leaders in the global industry."
LBC plans to utilise the EMDG grant to fuel our expansion efforts in key regions such as Indonesia and South Africa. These strategic moves are aligned with the LBC mission to provide socially responsible entrepreneurs with cutting-edge marketing solutions, empowering them to articulate their authority and thrive on a global scale.
The EMDG program is designed to provide support to Australian businesses seeking to expand their reach in international markets. The grant amount varies based on eligibility and program budget distribution, which is allocated among qualifying applicants each year. This program offers a long-term opportunity for businesses to apply for grants over an eight-year period, fostering sustainable growth and expansion.
Furthermore, the EMDG program is structured into three tiers, tailored to accommodate businesses at different stages of their export market expansion journey. This tiered approach ensures that support aligns with a company's progression stage, facilitating a stable expansion into global markets.
About Live Better Creatives:
LBC specialise in professional marketing consulting, with a focus on establishing industry authority for socially responsible entrepreneurs. Their expertise spans marketing, emerging technology, media, and communications, allowing customised services that help businesses achieve their unique objectives. The passionate team at LBC delivers compelling messages that resonate with target audiences, amplifying brand presence and driving tangible results. LBC is not another marketing agency; they are a firm of collective geniuses that become an integral part of your team, working with you for the long term.
This recognition from Austrade reinforces LBC's commitment to excellence and highlights the impact of their work. The team at LBC looks forward to continuing their journey of empowerment, innovation, and global expansion, creating a brighter future for businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide.
