Live Better Creatives Expands Strategy Workshop Services to Empower Changemakers Worldwide
LBC opens up its waitlist to deliver more strategy workshops in 2024.
Everything begins with strategy. In today's fast-paced world, many clients rush into execution without addressing foundational business gaps or crafting a meticulous Go-To-Market strategy.”AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Better Creatives (LBC), a renowned leader in professional marketing management consulting services, is excited to announce the expansion of its Strategy Workshop services, which are designed to empower changemakers, world-positive entrepreneurs, and impact-driven businesses with strategic marketing insights.
— Carmen Van Zyl, CEO
LBC has a well-earned reputation for designing and guiding digital communication processes that deliver tangible results and powerful insights. The company's approach is anchored in empathy, collaboration, communication, and trust. With a carefully curated global network of social impact professionals, LBC combines the attentiveness of a local partner with the reach of a global firm.
The LBC team of passionate professionals collaborates closely with clients to develop strategies and solutions that drive results and amplify brand presence. Their commitment to exceeding client expectations has solidified their position as an industry leader in professional marketing management consulting.
Carmen Van Zyl, Director and Co-Founder of Live Better Creatives, explained the significance of their Strategy Workshop services: "Everything begins with strategy. In today's fast-paced world, many clients rush into execution without addressing foundational business gaps or crafting a meticulous Go-To-Market strategy. Don't squander your marketing budget prematurely. Our strategy workshop and associated activities are designed to save you dollars by ensuring every marketing investment aligns with your holistic business goals."
The Strategy Workshop services comprise a structured process for establishing influence and authority within any industry.
The workshops, available to clients across the globe, guide participants through the following essential steps:
(1) Audit Investigation:
An initial examination of the client's organisational values, drives, and needs.
(2) Business Health Check:
Evaluating the system of operations to determine the suitability of a marketing strategy.
(3) Strategy Session:
Collaborative discussions to identify marketing objectives and refine execution options.
(4) Diagnosis and Treatment Plan:
Creation of a complete, measurable, and costed Marketing Strategy along with a detailed Work Plan.
(5) Execution:
Implementation of the Marketing Strategy with actionable timelines, milestones, KPIs, and a review schedule.
Carmen Van Zyl emphasised the workshop's value: "This is the most crucial step in the process, designed to ensure efficient use of your time and money. We prioritise swift delivery and cost-effectiveness, tailoring our process to precisely meet your needs and ensuring we only undertake what's essential."
Clients can choose from various execution options, including DIY, having LBC manage it entirely, or a mix of both. LBC's mission is to provide a comprehensive range of marketing services to empower changemakers, world-positive entrepreneurs, and impact-driven businesses.
For more information about Live Better Creatives and to book your Strategy Workshop, visit www.livebettercreatives.com.
About Live Better Creatives:
LBC is a global leader in professional marketing management consulting services. With a strong presence in multiple countries, LBC empowers businesses to reach their full potential through effective and innovative marketing solutions. The company's team of passionate professionals collaborates closely with clients to develop strategies that drive results and amplify brand presence. LBC's mission is to provide a full suite of marketing services to changemakers, world-positive entrepreneurs, and impact-driven businesses, helping them change the world with their powerful messages.
