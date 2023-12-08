Live Better Creatives (LBC) Launches Customised Creative Services to Empower Changemakers and Impact-Driven Businesses
Live Better Creatives Prepares to Close 2023 Strong and Launches Exciting Creative Services for 2024
In 2024, investing in your brand isn't just about standing out; it's about standing strong. These packages will be your ROI engine, driving brand growth and customer engagement in the digital age.”AUSTRALIA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Better Creatives (LBC), a distinguished leader in professional marketing management consulting services, is gearing up to close 2023 on a high note and set the stage for an impactful 2024. With a mission to empower changemakers, entrepreneurs, and impact-driven businesses, LBC is thrilled to announce the launch of its customised Creative Services packages.
As the world continues to evolve and businesses face new challenges in a dynamic landscape, LBC recognises the need for innovative and tailored marketing solutions. Known for its strategic marketing prowess, LBC is now adding a creative flair to its arsenal, offering services that will transform a brand's identity and digital footprint. With their new Creative Services packages, LBC aims to supercharge a brand's visibility and impact in the market. These packages are designed to cater to the unique needs of each client, providing them with a competitive edge in their respective industries.
Carmen Van Zyl, Director and Co-Founder of Live Better Creatives, shared her enthusiasm for these new offerings: "As we close the chapter on 2023, we are excited to unveil our Creative Services packages for 2024. Our team's creative skills and expertise can now take your brand to new heights. From conducting branding workshops to developing comprehensive brand assets and websites, we're here to ensure your brand not only stands out but thrives in the digital era."
LBC's new Creative Services packages include:
(1) Branding Workshops:
Dive deep into a brand's identity, values, and vision to create a strong foundation for the visual identity.
(2) Branding Guides:
Craft a comprehensive branding guide that serves as a roadmap for maintaining brand consistency.
(3) Creative Starter Packs:
Elevate a brand's visual identity with a collection of creative assets, ensuring a lasting impression is made.
(4) Wireframes and Websites:
Develop user-friendly websites and wireframes that engage the audience and drive conversions.
(5) Branded Visuals:
Enhance the brand's presence on social media and in public relations with eye-catching visuals that tell the story effectively.
These services are backed by LBC's team of experienced professionals who have a deep understanding of the ever-changing marketing landscape. By leveraging their expertise and creativity, LBC helps businesses stand out and make a lasting impression on their target audience.
"2024 is all about taking your brand to the next level," Carmen Van Zyl continued. "Our Creative Services packages are designed to equip you with the visual tools you need to succeed in a competitive digital landscape. Whether you're a startup looking to establish your brand or an established business seeking a refresh, LBC is your partner for creative excellence."
LBC's Creative Services packages are now available for businesses of all sizes and industries. For more information on LBC and its services, please get in touch with hello@livebettercreatives.com to book a discovery call.
About Live Better Creatives:
LBC is a professional marketing management consulting firm committed to assisting its clients in building and articulating their authority within their industries. With expertise in marketing, emerging technology, media, and communications, LBC offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to each client's unique needs. Their team of passionate professionals leads with empathy, collaborative spirit, open communication, and trust to design and guide digital communication processes that deliver tangible results and powerful insights. To learn more, visit www.livebettercreatives.com.
Carmen Van Zyl
Live Better Creatives
hello@livebettercreatives.com
