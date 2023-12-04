Live Better Creatives Announces Strategic Expansion Into Indonesia
This expansion marks an exciting new chapter in the LBC growth story and highlights our commitment to supporting businesses in Indonesia to achieve unwavering success.”SABA, BALI, INDONESIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Better Creatives, an industry leader in professional marketing and management consulting services, announces its strategic expansion into Indonesia with the establishment of new offices underway in Saba. It is a pioneering move to catalyse growth in the Indonesian market as LBC seeks to establish a strong presence in Indonesia and leverage the region’s vast potential for business development.
— Carmen Van Zyl, CEO
This significant milestone underscores LBC’s commitment to its growth strategy and mission to empower socially responsible entrepreneurs with cutting-edge marketing strategy and execution solutions.
"Indonesia's rapidly evolving business ecosystem offers a wealth of untapped opportunities and potential. Our expansion into Saba is a strategic investment in a vibrant market and reinforces our commitment to delivering our distinctive, results-driven marketing strategies for businesses ready to articulate their authority," says Carmen Van Zyl, Director and Co-Founder of Live Better Creatives. "This expansion marks an exciting new chapter in our growth story and highlights our commitment to supporting businesses in the region to achieve unwavering success."
This announcement follows a series of recent initiatives and accomplishments that have solidified LBC’s position as a leader in the industry:
1. Client Acquisition through Networking Events: the LBC team has been strategically utilising high-profile networking events to showcase LBC’s innovative marketing solutions, resulting in the successful acquisition of a diverse portfolio of clients, including EcoGames.net, Circles Indonesia, Bali Children Foundation, Trace Elements, and Alam Santi Sustainable Living and Design. "These events have not merely served as platforms for showcasing our expertise but as fertile grounds for forging strategic partnerships that have been instrumental in shaping our growth trajectory," says Carmen Van Zyl.
2. Leadership Engagement in Networking Groups and Events: the team has been actively involved in various networking groups and events in Indonesia, including United Founders, DFAT & Australian Embassy networking events, Nordic Council Indonesia, Bali Investment Club, and the G20 Digital Agriculture Forum. This strategic engagement has not only elevated LBC’s industry standing but also fostered valuable partnerships and collaborations. These alliances, formed at these prestigious events, have been instrumental in driving the company's growth.
3. Strategic Collaborations with Industry Change-makers: LBC is committed to collaborating and forging partnerships with pioneers in their respective industries. LBC is proud to be partnering with clients who are making a significant impact. These strategic collaborations have enabled LBC to contribute to the success of these industry leaders while also driving innovation and growth within Live Better Creatives. ”By aligning ourselves with these changemakers, we are shaping the future of the marketing landscape," says Carmen Van Zyl.
"Our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled service to our clients is the cornerstone of our operations. This expansion is not just a testament to our dedication but a bold declaration of our ambition to revolutionise the landscape in Indonesia and beyond," adds Carmen Van Zyl.
About Live Better Creatives:
LBC is a global leader in the provision of innovative marketing strategies. With a robust presence in multiple countries, the company has recently expanded its operations to Indonesia, as part of its ambitious global growth strategy. LBC prides itself on its ability to empower businesses to reach their full potential through effective and innovative marketing solutions. Their team of passionate professionals works closely with clients to develop strategies and solutions that drive results and amplify brand presence. LBC takes pride in delivering exceptional services that exceed expectations and help our clients thrive in the competitive business landscape.
