CloudDefense.AI Welcomes Hieu Minh Ngo as Chief Ethical Hacking Officer (CEHO)
CloudDefense.AI welcomes Ngo Minh Hieu as CEHO, a former hacker turned cybersecurity specialist, reinforcing the commitment to safeguarding the digital realm.
At CloudDefense.AI, we're dedicated to protecting organizations from cyber threats by providing powerful cybersecurity solutions.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative CNAPP Platform Strengthens Leadership with Renowned Cybersecurity Specialist
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI, a trailblazing force in the realm of cybersecurity, is delighted to announce the appointment of Hieu Minh Ngo as its Chief Ethical Hacking Officer (CEHO). Hieu Minh Ngo, an eminent figure in Vietnamese cybersecurity known for his inspiring journey from "black hat" to "white hat," joins CloudDefense.AI to spearhead their commitment to robust digital protection.
Hieu's transformational narrative from a former hacker and identity thief to a respected cybersecurity expert is a testament to his unwavering dedication to fortify the digital landscape. Having faced legal consequences in the United States for his involvement in cybercrimes, Hieu emerged from his incarceration with a renewed mission to employ his talents to improve society.
Upon returning to Vietnam, Hieu embarked on a remarkable trajectory, transitioning from the shadows to the forefront of ethical hacking. His pivotal role as a technical expert at the National Cyber Security Monitoring Center (NCSC) showcased his prowess, exemplified by his successful dismantling of counterfeit websites targeting passengers of Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air. This early achievement not only garnered widespread acclaim but also earned him robust support from the online community.
Hieu's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the digital realm is evident in his proactive stance against a multitude of scams that threaten users, including insidious impersonation scams, malicious software threats, and illicit virtual currency trading. His steadfast involvement in public awareness campaigns has provided users with invaluable advice and crucial warnings.
With the appointment of Hieu Minh Ngo as Chief Ethical Hacking Officer, CloudDefense.AI solidifies its dedication to proactive cybersecurity measures. Hieu, a revered figure in the industry, will lead a team of ethical hackers, leveraging his extensive experience to identify vulnerabilities and enhance the security posture of CloudDefense.AI's esteemed clientele.
The realm of cybersecurity has widely recognized Hieu Minh Ngo's invaluable contributions. Most notably, he received commendation from Apple Inc. for his pivotal role in uncovering security weaknesses within Apple's web servers—an accolade that affirms his successful transition to a "white hat" hacker. Hieu's collaborative efforts extend to prestigious partners like Verizon, where his meticulous approach unearthed critical vulnerabilities and web management system flaws, solidifying his reputation for excellence.
Beyond borders, Hieu's influence is truly international, as highlighted by his invitation to speak at the esteemed Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) in Dubai. This global recognition underscores his growing impact and reputation in the field.
CloudDefense.AI anticipates that Hieu Minh Ngo's visionary leadership, coupled with his technical expertise and unwavering commitment to cybersecurity, will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission to create a safer digital world.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense is a pioneering leader in the field of application (SAST, DAST, SCA, API security, container security, etc.) and cloud security (CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, etc.). With our flagship product, CloudDefense ACS, we offer a comprehensive and advanced solution designed to protect your valuable assets from malicious attacks. By leveraging our patented technology and NextGen Intelligent platform, we empower organizations to fortify their cloud infrastructure with cutting-edge AI and ML capabilities.
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube