SmartAction Unveils New Go-To Market Team: A Triumphant Trifecta to Drive Growth and Customer Satisfaction

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SmartAction, a leading provider of AI-powered virtual agents for customer-obsessed brands, is thrilled to announce the appointment of its dynamic go-to-market team, a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating new growth opportunities and bolstering customer satisfaction. The team will be spearheaded by three industry experts: Ashley Bard as Head of Marketing, Jay Lee as Head of Sales, and Aaron Acree as Head of Channel.Ashley Bard brings a wealth of experience to her role as the Head of Marketing at SmartAction. With a remarkable track record of building innovative marketing strategies and driving business expansion, she is well-positioned to elevate SmartAction's brand and market presence. Ashley is committed to customer-centric marketing and passionate about helping businesses cut through the noise of AI, understand how it can benefit them, and address their pain points to improve customer experience. This aligns perfectly with SmartAction's mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that redefine the customer journey.As the new Head of Sales, Jay Lee will be a driving force behind SmartAction's ambitious sales objectives. Jay’s 20+ years of experience with companies such as 8x8, LiveVox, and Nextiva have proven his success in developing high-performing sales teams. This coupled with his keen understanding of customer needs makes him an invaluable asset to the company's growth strategy. With Jay at the helm of the sales division, SmartAction is poised to forge strong partnerships and deliver transformative customer experiences.Heading the Channel division is Aaron Acree, a seasoned professional with a proven track record in channel development and strategic alliances over the past 18+ years. With his in-depth industry knowledge and strategic mindset, Aaron is set to propel SmartAction's channel partnerships to new heights. His expertise will ensure that SmartAction continues to deliver its market-leading solutions through an extensive network of trusted partners. Aaron’s previous companies include Vonage, Masergy, and LiveVox.Kyle Johnson, CEO of SmartAction, expressed his utmost confidence in the newly appointed go-to-market team. "We are delighted to welcome Ashley, Jay, and Aaron to lead our go-to-market efforts. Their collective expertise and dedication to building relationships that focus on helping our customers succeed will be the foundational building blocks that drive SmartAction's go-to-market teams. With their leadership, we are confident in achieving new milestones, fostering stronger customer relationships, and driving further innovation for brands dedicated to delivering excellent customer experiences.”This strategic move marks an important milestone for SmartAction, as the company seeks to enhance further its position as an influencer in AI-powered virtual agents and customer experience solutions.About SmartActionSmartActionis the industry leader in purpose-built AI-powered Virtual Agents for customer-obsessed brands looking to provide premier customer experiences. Our innovative technology and CX services enable frictionless conversational AI experiences over voice, chat, and text, freeing up live agents to handle human-necessary and high-priority conversations. Our satisfied clients, including AAA, DSW, Electrolux, and Choice Hotels, have consistently ranked us as the top Virtual Agent provider on Gartner Peer Insights. As a result, we have established ourselves as the go-to solution for companies looking to improve customer support capabilities, drive brand loyalty, and achieve significant improvements in key customer metrics and contact center ROI.To learn more about SmartAction and its solutions, visit smartaction.ai.

