Global Bag-in-box Containers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Bag-in-box Containers Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Bag-in-box Containers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the bag-in-box containers market size is predicted to reach $5.27 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the bag-in-box containers market report is due to the increasing demand for bag-in-box containers. North America region is expected to hold the largest bag-in-box containers market share. Major players in the bag-in-box containers market analysis include Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith, Liqui Box Corporation, CDF Corporation, Optopack Ltd., Scholle IPN, Amcor Ltd., Arlington Packaging.

Bag-in-box Containers Market Segments

• By Material Type: Low Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Other Material Types (Nylon, Poly-butylene Terephthalate)

• By Capacity: Less than 5 litres, 5-10 litres, 10-15 litres, 15-20 litres, More than 20 litres

• By Application: Food And Beverages, Industrial Liquids, Household Products, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global bag-in-box containers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bag-in-box containers refer to a container type that can hold both dry and liquid products. The contents are put into a flexible bag, which is then put inside a (usually cardboard) box. A bag-in-box is a kind of container for the distribution and preservation of liquids and is a viable option for packaging juice, liquid eggs, dairy, wine and even non-food products such as motor oil and chemicals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Bag-in-box Containers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bag-in-box Containers Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

