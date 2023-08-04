10th Annual Boston Seafood Festival Taking Place September 10th on the Historical Seaport Fish Pier
Boston Fisheries Foundation's event will feature fresh seafood, live music, chef demos, oyster shucking competition, beer gardens, kids' activities and more
The Boston Seafood Festival is not only a day to enjoy fresh seafood and good company, but it also exemplifies how important the seafood industry is to our city’s cultural identity.”BOSTON, MA, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Fisheries Foundation is pleased to announce that the 10th annual Boston Seafood Festival will take place on September 10th, 2023, on Boston’s historical Fish Pier. The festival, which takes place from 11am to 6pm, will feature chef demos, beer gardens, kids’ activities, a lobster bake, an abundant amount of fresh local seafood, plenty of non-seafood options as well.
— Chris Basile, Boston Fisheries Foundation President
“The Boston Seafood Festival is not only a day to enjoy fresh seafood and good company, but it also exemplifies how important the seafood industry is to our city’s cultural identity,” notes Boston Fisheries Foundation President Chris Basile. “The Boston Fisheries Foundation is thankful for the support of every ticket holder and we look forward to another year of food and fun on our historic fish pier.”
Tickets range from $20 to $65, and children five and under are free. This year, the festival is excited to introduce the BITES program that allows the first 500 ticket holders to enjoy free samples from participating vendors. Ticket purchases are directly contributing to the Boston Fisheries Foundation and its mission to preserve, sustain, and share Boston’s maritime history.
The Boston Seafood Festival consistently attracts over 7,000 guests united by a shared love of seafood and a desire to support and celebrate the local seafood industry. Throughout the day, vendors will offer a selection of seafood dishes ranging from oysters to lobster rolls, to be enjoyed as live music is performed by local bands and musicians. Interactive chef demos will feature respected Boston-based chefs who can answer questions while cooking their signature seafood dishes.
Craft beers and wines will be available in the two Harpoon Brewery beer gardens, and wine and spirit tastings will be held at The Fish Exchange building at the end of the pier. Younger attendees can enjoy activities such as face painting, maritime-oriented games and shell painting. And for the first time, there will be an artisan tent featuring local artists and their nautical-themed items that will be available for purchase.
The Boston Fisheries Foundation has proudly hosted the festival since its inception in 2012. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to preserving, sustaining and sharing Boston’s seafood and maritime heritage through education, outreach, events such as the Boston Seafood Festival, and scholarships for future fishing industry professionals.
About the Boston Fisheries Foundation
Founded in 2012, the Boston Fisheries Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that strives to preserve, sustain and share Boston’s seafood and maritime heritage. From capturing the oral and material history of the fishing industry, to recognizing its pioneers and future leaders, The Boston Fisheries Foundation wants to ensure that Boston remains a vital part of the seafood tapestry. The epicenter of Boston’s fishing industry is South Boston, with over 80 seafood businesses and restaurants within a 1.25-mile radius of the 100+ year-old Boston Fish Pier. Despite the ever-changing skyline of South Boston, the Boston Fisheries Foundation strives to be the anchor to the city’s fishing and fish distribution community.
Media Contacts:
Heidi Boie
heidi@goodwin-consulting.com
508-846-5307
Hannah Kunze
hannah@goodwin-consulting.com
978-995-1552
Tara Goodwin
Goodwin Consulting
+1 617-650-2644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram