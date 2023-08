MS Rep Chris Brown gets national backing from Veterans for Trump on his bid for Mississippi Public Service Commission

Chris Brown Veterans for Trump endorsement Chris Brown with Donna and Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump

Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First has endorsed MS State Rep Chris Brown for Mississippi Public Service Commission with the primary days away

Chris Brown is a solid Mississippi First candidate and he has our full support ” — Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President

NETTLETON, MISSISSIPPI, USA , August 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From the L-Strategies Press Room , the official press of Veterans for Trump The Mississippi Primary is just days away on August 8th , 2023. MS State Rep Chris Brown has the backing of the national veterans organization , Veterans for Trump , in his campaign for Mississippi Public Service Commission. https://veteransfortrump.us/endorsements/ Christopher R. Brown (born March 5, 1971, in Walnut, Mississippi) is the Republican state representative for District 20 based about Monroe County in the northeastern portion of his state. Chris Brown's career experience includes owning a business and working as the principal of Adventure Campers USA, BRS Offroad North America, and Rocket RV. Brown has been affiliated with Gideons International, the Monroe County Republican Executive Committee, and Leadership Monroe. https://ballotpedia.org/Chris_Brown_(Mississippi As reported in Mississippi attack ads have been released in the Republican primary against Rep. Chris Brown to represent Mississippi’s northern district on the public service commission. https://www.djournal.com/news/state-news/virginia-pac-launches-attack-ad-for-newman-in-psc-race/article_cc902f28-2cd9-11ee-aa48-d3ec934d6f7a.html "Chris Brown is a solid Mississippi First candidate and we strongly encourage voters to disregard these attack ads. Rep Brown has our full support " said Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President.For more information on Chris Brown visit : http://billstatus.ls.state.ms.us/members/house/brown.xml

CHRIS BROWN - Veterans for Trump endorsement for MS Public Service Commissioner. Stan Fitzgerald