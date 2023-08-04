Job Opening: Office and Administrative Specialist, Intermediate

The Office of the State Auditor ensures transparent, accountable, and effective government.

Job Description

This position is a temporary, one-year position. This is a Hybrid position. This position exists to provide skilled support services for Pension Division staff and for the pension plan trustees, municipal officials, consultants, and government staff with whom the division works. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Maintain Pension division databases, contact records, and the electronic and paper report filing systems.

Receive, process, log, and file electronic reporting forms, signatures, and other reporting documents in an accurate and timely manner.

Respond to routine and non-routine inquires from pension plan members and trustees, local governments, and the public. Correspond with pension plan trustees, municipal officers, autidtors, and others to ensure reporting requirements are met for state aid eligibility.

Lead the transferring of paper and electronic records into Laserfiche and serve as the Division expert in this area.

Prepare reports, newsletters, and other documents for release.

Department : Pension

: Pension Job ID : 68098

: 68098 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date: 8/18/2023

Minimum Qualifications

Skills in business English sufficient to compose and edit correspondence and reports using proper grammar, punctuation, and spelling.

English speaking skills sufficient to communicate effectively with a wide variety of individuals.

Skills in customer service sufficient to provide prompt, courteous, and accurate information to customers over the phone and in person.

Skills in word processing sufficient to draft letters, memos, and reports.

Skills in data entry sufficient to enter staff continuing education records into a database system.

Preferred Qualifications

Two or more years post-secondary education.

Two or more years working in a customer service position.

One year of Laserfiche or similar database system experience.

One year formatting reports including statistical information.

One year of office/clerical experience.

Additional Requirements

Requires occasional lifting and carrying of less than 10 pounds, along with walking and standing to perform job duties.

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credetials, a criminal background check and driver's history check prior to appointment.

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.