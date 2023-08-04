Anti-Aging Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Anti-Aging Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Aging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the anti-aging market. As per TBRC’s anti-aging market forecast, the anti-aging market size is predicted to reach a value of $72.06 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for cosmetic products is significantly driving the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest anti-aging market share. Major anti-aging market leaders include Allergan plc, L'Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Cosmetics., Unilever PLC, Lumenis, Home Skinovations Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Galderma SA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Alma Lasers, PhotoMedex, Candela Corporation, Hologic.

Global Market Segments

1) By Product Type: UV Absorbers, Anti-Wrinkle Products, Dermal Fillers, Botox, Anti-Stretch Mark Products

2) By Treatment: Hair Restoration, Adult Acne Therapy, Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Chemical Peel, Other Treatments

3) By Demographic: Generation X, Baby Boomers, Generation Y, Generation Z

4) By Application: Anti-Wrinkle Treatment, Anti-Pigmentation, Skin Resurfacing, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare

This refers to a term used to describe substances meant to slow down or stop the ageing process. It is described as a method for halting, delaying, or reversing the ageing process in humans.

