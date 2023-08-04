Honda Vietnam offers promotion programme

VIETNAM, August 4 -

HÀ NỘI — Honda Vietnam Co Ltd (HVN) is cooperating with auto dealers nationwide to launch an attractive promotion programme “The only chance to receive great deals” for the Honda CR-V, Honda Civic RS and Honda Accord.

Under the programme, those who buy a Honda CR-V will get VNĐ150 million discounted alongside a 50 per cent discount on registration fees supported by the Vietnamese Government.

In addition, HNV will provide free one-year physical insurance when buying a Honda Civic RS or a Honda Accord with numerous special gifts from Honda Automobile Dealers. — VNS



