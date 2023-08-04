Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,933 in the last 365 days.

Honda Vietnam offers promotion programme

VIETNAM, August 4 -  

HÀ NỘI — Honda Vietnam Co Ltd (HVN) is cooperating with auto dealers nationwide to launch an attractive promotion programme “The only chance to receive great deals” for the Honda CR-V, Honda Civic RS and Honda Accord.

Under the programme, those who buy a Honda CR-V will get VNĐ150 million discounted alongside a 50 per cent discount on registration fees supported by the Vietnamese Government.

In addition, HNV will provide free one-year physical insurance when buying a Honda Civic RS or a Honda Accord with numerous special gifts from Honda Automobile Dealers. — VNS

 


 

You just read:

Honda Vietnam offers promotion programme

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more