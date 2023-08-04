FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend to speak at "We The People" Symposium in Forsyth County Georgia Friday August 11th 2023
Forsyth County Republican Party and Republican Women of Forsyth County Georgia are hosting the Symposium featuring Steve Friend , Don Neuen and Donna Fiducia
Our organization is pleased to work with our partners at the Center for Renewing America and Forsyth County on this exciting event.”CUMMING , GEORGIA, USA , August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies , The official press room of Veterans for Trump:
— Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for Trump President
A "We The People" Public Symposium is happening Friday August 11th 2023 at 6pm at the Forsyth Conference Center 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041 hosted by the Forsyth County Republican Party and the Republican Women of Forsyth County Georgia.
The event will feature FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend along with Donna Fiducia and Don Neuen of Real America's Voice News Network Cowboy Logic show.
Steve Friend is a Fellow on Domestic Intelligence and Security Services with the Center for Renewing America. Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First is a partner to The Center for Renewing America https://americarenewing.com/
Friend recently published a book " True Blue: My Journey from Beat Cop to Suspended FBI Whistleblower" Friend will be signing copies of his book at the event. Friend also spoke at the Georgia State GOP convention in June. https://www.khon2.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/634464492/fbi-whistleblower-steve-friend-to-speak-at-the-georgia-gop-state-convention-june-9th-2023-in-columbus-georgia/
Donna Fiducia gained international recognition when she was hired by The Fox News Channel, New York, NY in September 1999 as an anchor and live host.
In 2003, she was reassigned to overnight duty where she was both a long-form and news update anchorwoman. In 2007, she retired from The Fox News Channel and relocated to Georgia. In 2013 Donna Fiducia and Don Neuen teamed up each week to deliver headlines and interviews with high profile guests on Cowboy Logic Radio.
For More information about the event:
Forsyth County Republican Party
540 Lake Center Parkway, Suite 103
Cumming, GA 30040
https://www.forsyth.gop/contact-us
Stan Fitzgerald Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+1 770-707-6291
