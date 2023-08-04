L.A. Care Health Plan Sponsors Jenesse Center’s “Camp Jenesse, M. Sue Frazier Program” For Children Impacted by DV
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jenesse Center, a domestic violence prevention and intervention program serving South Los Angeles since 1980, hosts its annual youth summer program, “Camp Jenesse, M. Sue Frazier Children’s Program” from June 19 to August 4. To inspire hope and healing for children staying in Jenesse’s shelters, Camp Jenesse provides fun summertime activities that Jenesse hopes will create happy memories, friendships, and a sense of home. The majority of Jenesse’s clients are youth, and the organization considers them equal victims of domestic violence due to what they have seen and experienced as a result of abuse.
To support the camp’s mission, L.A. Care Health Plan, the nation’s largest publicly operated health plan, serves as this year’s presenting camp sponsor. Dr. Angela Parker, Jenesse’s Director of Trainings and Programs, expresses her gratitude for the sponsorship, saying, “We are so grateful to L.A. Care for helping to make this summer of fun possible and understanding that investing in the mental health of our children is the only way to heal families and connect communities.”
L.A. Care Health Plan CEO John Baackes says he is proud the L.A. Care is sponsoring Jenesse Center’s summer camp for youth impacted by domestic violence. “Activities like this help empower youth while addressing the social needs and mental health of some of the most vulnerable children and teens in our community,” he says.
Jenesse Center CEO Karen Earl expresses her gratitude for the program. “Thank you L.A. Care,” she says. “I'm also grateful for Dr. Parker's leadership in truly growing the camp and for all the Jenesse staff members who partner to make what might have been dark times in the lives of children to a time when they're uplifted, celebrated and shown the best of humanity.”
Designed to be both fun and educational, Camp Jenesse takes campers on field trips to the Southside of downtown Los Angeles where they visit The California Science Center; to the Eastside, where they enjoy Medieval Times, The Los Angeles Zoo and The Long Beach Aquarium; to the Westside, where they have fun at The Griffith Park Observatory and the El Capitan Theater. Other engagements include art activities facilitated by art therapists, education opportunities such as science lessons, encounters with animals, and math games. There are also many activities around reading, cooking classes where youth can learn to make healthy and delicious dishes with their parent(s), and fitness programs including yoga, Zumba, self defense classes, and more.
The camp serves as a safe space for Jenesse youth, allowing them to have fun and be a kid. Dr. Parker adds, “In the 15 years we have been doing the camp, I have seen the joy it brings not only to our campers who are experiencing their city in new ways, but for the youth volunteers who learn the importance of mentorship and the power of giving back to their community.”
About Jenesse Center, Inc.
Jenesse Center, Inc. is one of the oldest domestic violence intervention and prevention programs in South Los Angeles. Five African American women who were survivors of domestic violence, and committed to creating a safe place for victims and their families founded the center in 1980. Jenesse’s mission is to restore families impacted by domestic and sexual violence through holistic, trauma informed, culturally responsive services, and advance prevention initiatives that foster and sustain healthy, violence free communities. We seek to prevent and end the cycle of domestic violence through education, public awareness and outreach initiatives, public policy and advocacy strategies, and innovative collaborations with key partners.
Media Contacts:
Billy Johnson, Jr.
Media & Repertoire
billy@mediaandrepertoire.com
Holly Baird
The Source PR
holly@thesourcepr.com
