Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for August 3-9, 2023

ANDERSON COUNTY, SR 330 between Log Miles 1.6 and 5.7: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, I-140 East and West between Mile Markers 9 and 11: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

BLOUNT COUNTY, US 411/SR 33 between Loudon County Line and Calderwood Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 147 and 154: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly on Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, US 25/SR 63 at SR 116 in Caryville: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Myers Lane and Frontier Road/Woodson Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and/or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, SR 63 between Frontier Road/Woodson Lane and Claiborne County Line: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 at SR 37: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through this signal upgrade project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 5.9 and 6.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 91 between US 19E and Broad Street: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 143 between US 19E and Roan Mountain State Park: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 159 between Andrew Finney Road and Buntontown Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CARTER COUNTY, SR 362 between SR 361 and Gap Creek Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures at various times through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, US 25/SR 32 between SR 63 and Tiprell Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 7p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, SR 63 between Campbell County Line and Hall Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for slowed or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 33 between Campbell Drive and Harrison Street: Beginning Monday, August 7, 2023, SR 33 will be closed and detour as crews replace the bridge over Greasy Creek. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, follow signed detour, and use extreme caution in this area. This project is estimated to be complete on or before April 30, 2024.

HANCOCK COUNTY, SR 131 between Grainger County Line and SR 31: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

HAWKINS COUNTY, SR 70 between US 11W and SR 94: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 410 and 415: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly on Sundays through Thursdays between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 East and West between Mile Markers 420 and 426: On Saturday, August 5, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible temporary rolling roadblocks between the hours of 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. as utility crews perform overhead line work. Motorists should be alert for slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, I-40 West near Mile Markers 426: On Tuesday, August 8, 2023 through Friday, August 11, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews install signs in this area. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, SR 92 between Dumplin Valley Road and US 11E: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

JOHNSON COUNTY, SR 67 between Log Miles 0 and 5: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-40 East near Mile Marker 386: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning through this overhead sign replacement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-140 East and West between Mile Markers 5.5 and 9.0: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, I-640 East and West between Mile Markers 6 and 10: I-640 is reduced from three lanes to two between Broadway (MM 6) and I-40 (MM 10) through this resurfacing rubblization project. These reductions will remain in place around the clock. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/i-640-reconstruction.html

KNOX COUNTY, Various Interstates through Knoxville: Motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures nightly between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Topside Road and Maloney Road: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures and lane shifts as crews perform work through this project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution as workers will be present. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/sr-115-alcoa-highway-little-river-to-maloney.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 129/SR 115 Alcoa Highway between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail: Motorists should be aware of road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic. The contractor will be intermittently pacing traffic between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) to move equipment and materials within the project limits and to conduct routine roadway maintenance. This will be performed daily on an as needed basis. Disruptions to traffic flow are anticipated to be short in nature. Motorists should be alert for workers present, reduce speed, and use extreme caution through this construction project. For project information, go to https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/state-route-115.html

KNOX COUNTY, US 441/ SR 71 between Simpson Road and Hendron Chapel Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures, workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction project.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 1 Kingston Pike Eastbound between Wesley Road and Golf Club Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this construction

project.

KNOX COUNTY, SR 33 Maryville Pike between Alberta Drive and Berry Road: On Monday, August 7, 2023 through Thursday, August 10, 2023, State Route 33 (Maryville Pike) between Alberta Drive and Berry Road will be closed to thru traffic daily between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. as railroad crews perform repairs to the overpass at this location. Motorists should be alert for changed conditions, seek alternate routes, and use extreme caution through this area.

LOUDON COUNTY, US 70/SR 1 between Cheyenne Blvd. and Cranefield Lane: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures during daylight hours through this through safety project. Motorists

should be alert for workers present, slow traffic, and use caution through this area.

MONROE COUNTY, SR 360 at Log Mile 14.7 near Citico Road: Through October 30, 2023, SR 360 will be reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal left in place around the clock through this bridge repair project. Wide loads are prohibited through this repair project and should follow signed detour route. Motorists should be alert for workers present, new conditions, and use extreme caution in this area.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 62 between Log Miles 5.1 and 17.5: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through this safety improvement project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

MORGAN COUNTY, SR 116 Petros Highway Bridge over Stockstill Creek between Log Miles 2.2 and 2.6 : Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, SR 29 between Point Avenue and Andrew Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SCOTT COUNTY, SR 29 between Litton Road and Claude Terry Drive: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SEVIER COUNTY, SR 35 between Log Miles 14.6 and 17.6: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures nightly between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning through

this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 75 between Log Miles 3.18 and 3.99: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 between Morgan Lane and Horton Highway: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 93 Bridge over South Fork Holston River and Plant Road: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this bridge repair project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, SR 126 between Log Miles 16.4 and 23.4: Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, changed conditions, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.

UNION COUNTY, SR 33 between Knox County Line and SR 144: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures at various times through this construction widening project. Motorists should be alert for new traffic patterns, lane shifts, workers and equipment present, and use caution through this area.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, SR 81 between Log Miles 1 and 11: Motorists should be alert for possible lane closures daily between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through this resurfacing project. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, and use extreme caution in this area.

