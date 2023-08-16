Forward Edge-AI awarded Phase III SBIR contract with the United States Air Force for Business Process Transformation

SBIR technology expected to transform the way data is used at the Air Force

By leveraging our Enterprise Knowledge Graph and integrating our Zero-Trust cyber-security solution, we can transform the way the Air Force plans, manages, and evaluates its business performance” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI), a rapidly growing Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity company, announced award of a Phase III Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The contract is to transition the company’s patented Enterprise Knowledge Graph, and quantum resistant cybersecurity products across the Department of Air Force, and to address Business Mission Area transformation, innovation, and Defense Business System management requirements.

The Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, Management and Deputy Chief Management Office (SAF/MG) is leveraging Forward Edge-AI SBIR-derived products, services, and research to enhance and streamline the processes and services that support the Air Force's “organize, train, and equip” functions.

The goal of the requirement is to transform the way data is used, making data reporting a by-product of daily project work streams rather than an afterthought. The implementation of this project will lead to improved governance and security and will foster innovation and efficiency within the Air Force's business enterprises. Forward Edge-AI's approach is rooted in a comprehensive understanding of the SAF/MG focus on Enterprise Architecture Analysis, Data Governance and Data Integration, Predictive Analytics, and the establishment of a Strategic Planning capabilities.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc., founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and a leader in the revolution of augmenting technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI completed the comprehensive TruSight best practices third-party assessment service created by leading industry participants for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, TX with satellite locations in Washington, DC, and Palau, Micronesia.