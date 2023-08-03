Pacific Tourism Organisations Tahitia Kamea selected to be part of 2023 Resilient Pacific Islands Leaders (RPIL) Fellowship

Tahitia Kamea of Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has completed the inaugural Resilient Pacific Islands Leaders (RPIL) Fellowship Program in Hawaii. Hosted by the renowned East-West Center with funding from the United States government, the fellowship aimed at enhancing leadership capacities and developing strong networks among leaders in the Pacific. It included a residency in Hawaii, followed by a field immersion experience in Washington DC.

Drawing from the Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders membership the first cohort of the program attracted hundreds of applicants, from which the final 24 were selected from across the region including Hawaii, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Hawai’i, Kiribati, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Republic of Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu. Thethe The six-week curriculum centered on the following areas of critical importance, as identified in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership.

As an attendee at the University of the South Pacific Ms Kamea has earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Politics and Law, a Postgraduate Diploma in Diplomacy and International Affairs and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in the same field. She currently works as Manger Executive & Special Projects with SPTO.

Reflecting on the remarkable opportunity Kamea acknowledged the transformative impacts of the program as well as the support from SPTO.

“Being a part of the very first RPIL cohort has been an absolute privilege. The subject areas, panellists, and field immersions were extremely relevant and inspiring. Moreover, the opportunity to broaden and strengthen networks with aspiring leaders from across the Pacific has made a lasting impact and will certainly add value to my personal and professional development. I am very grateful to SPTO for extending the necessary support, which enabled my participation in the program”, she said.

In acknowledging the Resilient Pacific Islands Leaders Fellowship and the support extended to Ms. Kamea, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker noted the importance of investing in capacity building and professional development.

“Empowerment through capacity building and professional development is something that SPTO is deeply committed to. We are grateful to the US Government for funding this auspicious training, which was successfully delivered by the East West Center, through the Pacific Islands Development Program”, he said.