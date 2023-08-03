French Polynesia Embraces Digital Transformation with Pacific Digital Champions Training

Tahiti tourism operators and stakeholders from Destination Management Companies, cruise and tour operators, Tahiti Tourisme, yacht charters, and travel agencies reinforced their commitment to digital transformation and turned out in numbers in Papeete to participate in the Pacific Tourism Organisations (SPTO) Pacific Digital Champions training program funded by the New Zealand Government through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Workshop participants commended the 1.5-day digital training, recognizing its relevance to industry demands. The program’s strategic timing, amidst the perpetual evolution of digital technologies and platforms, proved invaluable in equipping attendees with cutting-edge knowledge.

Director of Sales & Marketing Sophie Bessou commended the two-day workshop and the relevant topics discussed. “Good format because it caters to a wide range of delegates. Be great to have regular updates because technology changes rapidly,” Ms Bessou mentioned

Air New Zealand Tahiti Office Director Christel Bole “Good coverage of digital tools applicable for Tahiti and focused on the tourism sector. The 1.5 days are short enough and avoid being away from the office for too long. Great that wave 1 is face-to-face training and there will be a wave 2 webinar training- a great mix. Thank you SPTO and Tahiti Tourisme.”

Unique Tahiti, a small family tour operator selling private island tours, owner Joshua Manate “A great turnout. The highlight for me was how to assess using the digital tools to measure our website’s performance.”

In July SPTO rolled out the Pacific Digital Champions training program, which is part of the Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project (Phase 2) funded by the New Zealand Government. Top of Form

Aligned with the SPTO Digital Strategy, the Pacific Digital Champions training program aims to empower individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the digital landscape successfully.

SPTO member countries that have completed Wave One training, are New Caledonia, Timor Leste, followed by American Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Samoa, and the Solomon Islands and Tahiti. The remaining countries to participate in the training for August are the Cook Islands, Tonga, Federated States of Micronesia, and Republic of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Kiribati, and Wallis & Futuna. Wave Two training will continue virtually until December 31, 2023.Top of Form

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker stated that the Pacific Digital Champions training program marks an exciting chapter as SPTO recognises the vital role that digital skills, knowledge, and experience play in the NZMFAT project Phase 2 and the overall implementation of the Digital Strategy.

“Digital technologies empower the tourism sector to effectively market their destinations internationally. We need to shift our focus to the digital landscape and equip the Pacific tourism industry in the larger countries and our small island states and territories with the knowledge and skill sets. Digitally-driven tourism landscapes bring new opportunities for growth and success in this post-pandemic era and beyond. With the support of SPTO, the New Zealand government, participants, and trainers, the future of the region’s tourism industry looks brighter than ever,” stated Mr Cocker.