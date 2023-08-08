Loved Ones Currently Incarcerated - Brand 316 provides free Job Training, Reintegration Training and More - Refer Them

Brand 316, a prison ministry, is actively seeking family members of the incarcerated to refer their loved ones to their free reintegration training program.

We want families and friends to refer their loved ones so we can start preparing them for a life beyond prison walls. We train while they are incarcerated and once released, including employment."”
— David Phillips - Brand 316 in Wichita
KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand 316, a prison ministry in Kansas, is actively seeking family members of the incarcerated to refer their loved ones to their free reintegration training program. Brand 316 provides a beacon of hope and support for the formerly incarcerated. With a mission to empower individuals and their families with the necessary tools for personal, professional, and spiritual growth, Brand 316 aims to break the cycle of recidivism and create lasting change in the lives of those who seek redemption and a fresh start after prison.

At Brand 316, the belief in the power of forgiveness and transformation lies at the heart of their ministry. As stated in John 8:7, "He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone.." the ministry acknowledges the fact that all fall short of the Glory of God, everyone makes mistakes. The fact is that everyone is a single bad decision away from incarceration – that should not erase your chance of hope after paying your debt to society.

"Forgiveness and a fresh beginning start with the body of Christ, and we want to extend our hand to those in most need, the most vulnerable," says David Phillips, the passionate leader behind Brand 316. "We encourage families and friends to refer their loved ones to us, so we can immediately start preparing them for a life beyond prison walls. We train while they are still incarcerated and once released, including employment."

Brand 316 understands the challenges faced by those reentering society after incarceration. The scars of their past create obstacles, including limited job opportunities, limited chances, regulated trust, strained relationships, and societal stigma, often leave the recently released feeling hopeless and lost. To combat this, the ministry provides a comprehensive approach to reintegration, offering mentorship, career training and placement, reintegration support, and life skills training. By equipping individuals with the tools they need to thrive after prison, Brand 316 empowers them to succeed and grow in society.

By equipping individuals with practical skills and spiritual guidance, Brand 316 empowers them to succeed and flourish beyond the prison walls. Inmates are not released into society without a support network, Brand 316 trains, equips, mentors and helps them reintegrate back into society, which has a vastly different set of rules than they are used to.

Statistics(links below) show that an astonishing 67% of released inmates are rearrested within 3 years, with 85% of them being unemployed at the time of re-arrest. However, those who find employment have significantly lower recidivism rates, with only 9% returning to prison. Brand 316 recognizes the potential to make a tangible difference by connecting individuals with business owners, managers, and mentors who are willing to offer support and guidance. Brand 316 has partnered with companies willing to give the recently released a second chance and hire them.

The key to success in breaking the chains of recidivism is the Church. The Body of Christ has direct access to resources that can change lives, from connecting with local businesses to offering mentorship programs, prayer groups, acceptance and more. We want to partner with every church interested in breaking the cycle of incarceration through a Christ-Centered training program.

Brand 316's impact extends beyond prison walls. The ministry understands that the families and loved ones of the incarcerated individuals also face immense challenges. The strain of having a family member in prison can have long-lasting effects on relationships and emotional well-being. By providing support not only to the formerly incarcerated but also to their families, Brand 316 creates a comprehensive network of care that fosters healing and unity.

To support Brand 316's mission of helping the formerly incarcerated thrive after release, the ministry is calling upon family members, friends, and communities to refer their loved ones who are currently incarcerated or recently released. The process of reintegration is not easy, but with the support of Brand 316, individuals can find the strength and resources to build a new future.

"We firmly believe that no one is beyond redemption," says David Phillips "With your support, we can offer a path to a brighter future, not only for the individuals themselves but also for their families and communities. Together, we can create lasting change and bring hope to those who need it most."
For more information about Brand 316, Inc and its career training program, please visit www.brand316.org.

Brand 316, Inc was founded by David Phillips. David is the son of Dr. Keith Phillips who founded World Impact over 50 years ago. David graduated from Azusa Pacific University and worked for two Global 500 companies. He then started a successful digital marketing firm that employed nearly 50 people and worked with hundreds of clients worldwide. In 2017, David was arrested by federal agents and convicted by jury despite maintaining his innocence. We encourage you to watch and listen to the powerful on our website or YouTube. (https://youtu.be/sskBlIdLixk)

Brand 316 is a 501 (C) (3) nonprofit Christian ministry located in Wichita, KS. You are encouraged to view their website at www.brand316.org.

"All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness" 2 Timothy 3:16

Sources
67% of released inmates are rearrested within 3 years: https://www.ussc.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/research-and-publications/research-publications/2016/recidivism_overview.pdf
85% of them being unemployed at the time: https://info.nicic.gov/cirs/node/39
those who find employment have significantly lower recidivism rates, with only 9% returning to prison: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2015/06/11/immediate_access_to_employment_reduces_recidivism_126939.html#

David Phillips of Brand 316 | A Non Profit Christian Ministry focused on lowering recidivism.

Christian Prison Ministry | Incarcerated Job Training and Reintegration Services

