Drury Hotels Selects Canary Technologies to Provide Secure Digital Authorization Solution to Over 150 Hotels
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canary Technologies, the hospitality industry’s leading Guest Management System, has been selected by Drury Hotels Company, LLC to implement Canary’s Digital Authorization technology for Drury’s more than 150 hotels in 26 states.
As the hospitality industry prepares to adopt the new PCI v4.0 payment standards, Drury will use Canary’s Digital Authorization solution to upgrade compliance and security to keep customer data safe and protect their properties from credit card fraud. Canary Digital Authorizations is a PCI Level-1 compliant solution that replaces paper and PDF credit card authorization forms to help hotels reduce chargebacks and fraud. In addition, the solution helps make the guest experience more seamless and reduces the workload on hotel staff.
Canary is the #1 rated Digital Authorization solution — as rated by hoteliers on HotelTechReport. Canary has also recently been named as the only hotel technology company to the 2023 Fast Company Most Innovative Companies Award and received the TravelTech Breakthrough Award.
“We are committed to protecting our guests’ data and improving hotel operations,” said Ryan Schlimpert, Senior VP and Chief Information Officer at Drury Hotels. “We’re pleased to partner with Canary to provide Digital Authorizations to our guests and team members as we continue to provide an excellent experience and service. We find great value in partnering with Canary to help our hotels work more efficiently.”
“We are proud to partner with Drury Hotels to bring their guests and team a secure and modern method of collecting credit card information,” said DJ Singh, VP of Sales at Canary. “As hoteliers struggle with chargebacks from credit card fraud, Canary is constantly elevating its products to ensure that all our clients can protect sensitive guest information.”
About Canary Technologies
Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management System. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 75 countries, including leading global brands. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s guest platform includes Contactless Check-In/Checkout, Upsells, Guest Messaging, and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.
About Drury Hotels Company, LLC
Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with 150 hotels in 26 states. Brands include Drury Inn & Suites®, Drury Inn®, Drury Plaza Hotel®, Pear Tree Inn by Drury®, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities – Travel Happy®. For more information, visit druryhotels.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
