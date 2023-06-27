Canary Technologies & Visual Matrix Join Forces to Provide Digital Guest Management Solutions for Hoteliers
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canary Technologies, the hospitality industry’s leading Guest Management System, has partnered with Visual Matrix to elevate the guest experience for partner hotels and brands, such as Best Western. The collaboration will bring Canary’s Guest Management solutions, including Check-In, Checkout, Upselling, Guest Messaging, Digital Tipping, and Digital Authorizations, to the Visual Matrix property management system (PMS) that’s trusted by hotels around the world.
In addition to elevating the guest experience for hotels, the combined technologies will help properties boost their revenue, streamline operations, and increase staff efficiency, making worker shortages and operational challenges easier to manage.
“We’re thrilled to integrate our digital guest journey platform to Visual Matrix’s property management system to modernize the hotel technology stack for thousands of hotels, including Best Western properties,” said Harman Narula Singh, CEO and co-founder of Canary Technologies. “As the hotel industry continues to evolve and adapt, this partnership will enable properties to integrate key technologies into their day-to-day operations that will elevate the guest experience and streamline operations.”
Charlie Rhodes, Chief Strategy Officer, said Visual Matrix shares Canary’s enthusiasm for what they can accomplish together. "We are very excited to partner with Canary to enable integration for our more than 3,000 hoteliers to Canary's suite of guest experience tools. Given the continued labor shortage we’re facing across the hospitality market, we recognize the importance of intelligent solutions that simplify and streamline the workload at the front desk, while providing guests with a modern, intuitive experience from booking to departure."
About Canary Technologies
Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management System. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 75 countries, including leading global brands, such as Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s guest platform includes Contactless Check-In/Checkout, Upsells, Guest Messaging, and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.
About Visual Matrix
More than 3,000 properties in 30+ countries worldwide choose the Visual Matrix hospitality operating platform to optimize hotel operations and serve guests from reservation to return stay. Our system includes a game-changing PMS and an independent Mobile Operating Platform (MOP) for use with Visual Matrix and most other PMS systems. Our PMS offers powerful features and key integrations that are easy to use, like revenue management with automated rate/discount tiering, a fully integrated channel manager, and a mobile app for tracking performance on the go. MOP automates routine tasks and streamlines communication to keep the front desk, housekeeping, and maintenance staff focused on guests. It also includes a built-in panic button as an Emergency Safety Device (ESD) to help keep hotel staff from harm. For more information, visit visualmatrix.com.
Liang Zhao or Julia Wakefield
Vansary for Canary Technologies
lz@vansary.com or julia@vansary.com