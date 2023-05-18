Canary Technologies Wins TravelTech Breakthrough Award for Contactless Check-In Solution of The Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canary Technologies, the hospitality industry’s leading guest management system, has been awarded the TravelTech Breakthrough award for Contactless Check-In Solution of The Year.
The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the world’s best companies, products, and services in the travel and hospitality technology industry. They aim to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of travel and hospitality tools, services and companies.
Canary’s Contactless Check-In product enables guests to seamlessly check-in on their own mobile device with no app downloads required. This solution is built on top of Canary’s PCI compliant infrastructure and deploys advanced fraud checks to provide hotels with an extra layer of cybersecurity protection.
“As Canary continues to pour our passion and investment into our hospitality technology tools, we welcome this recognition from the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards,” said Harman Singh Narula, Co-Founder at Canary Technologies. “This is a significant acknowledgment of Canary’s work towards creating new opportunities for guests and hoteliers. We are proud to lead the digital transformation in our space and are grateful for this recognition as we continue our efforts to accelerate the trajectory of the digital revolution in how hotels interact with guests.”
Canary supports more than 20,000 hoteliers in more than 75 countries and is recognized as the industry benchmark for innovative guest-facing solutions. Canary’s products modernize the standard hotel technology stack with a comprehensive suite of web-based, user-friendly solutions under one roof.
About Canary Technologies
Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management System. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 75 countries, including leading global brands, such as Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary’s solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary’s guest platform includes Contactless Check-In/Checkout, Upsells, Guest Messaging, and Digital Tipping. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.
Liang Zhao and Julia Wakefield
