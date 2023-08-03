Williston Barracks / Four vehicle crash / multiple offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1004898

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/02/2023 @ approximately 0923 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Charlotte, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near the intersection of Higbee Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Nicholas Bushell

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION:

• DUI-Drugs

• Grossly negligent operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dennis Cassidy

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

PASSENGER: Linda Cassidy

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: Both occupants transported to UVMMC

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Danielle Hermey

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Takoma Park, MD

PASSENGER: Allen Fetter

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Takoma Park, MD

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Neither occupant transported to hospital

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Samuel Desrochers

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor injuries

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/02/2023 at approximately 0923 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 near the intersection of Higbee Road in the town of Charlotte. Upon law enforcement arrival, it was learned four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Through investigation it was learned vehicle #3 intended to turn left while traveling north on U.S. Route 7 and came to a complete stop to yield to southbound traffic. Vehicle #2, also traveling north on U.S. Route 7, yielded to vehicle #3 and came to a complete stop behind vehicle #3. While both vehicle #3 and vehicle #2 were stopped, vehicle #1 failed to yield and crashed into the rear of vehicle #2, forcing vehicle #2 to crash into the rear end of vehicle #3. The impact caused vehicle #2 to cross the centerline and crash into vehicle #4, which was traveling south.

The operator of vehicle #1, Nicholas Bushell, was transported to UVM Medical Center in Burlington for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of vehicle #2, Dennis Cassidy, and his passenger, Linda Cassidy, also were transported to UVMMC due to serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Operator #3, Danielle Hermey, and her passenger, Allen Fetter, obtained minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital. Operator #4, Samuel Desrochers, later went to UVMMC for minor injuries.

Troopers responded to the hospital to investigate further. While speaking with troopers, operator #1 displayed several indicates of impairment. Investigation revealed Bushell was impaired at the time of the crash. The Vermont State Police was assisted by a drug recognition expert from the Department of Liquor Control. Bushell was issued a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington at 0830 hours on 10/05/2023 to answer to charges of DUI-drugs and grossly negligent operation.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles; the South Burlington Police Department; the Charlotte, Ferrisburgh and Shelburne fire departments; and UVM and Shelburne EMS. Vehicles involved in the crash were towed by Handy’s Towing and Elite Auto Towing.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Trooper Nathan Handy at nathan.handy@vermont.gov, call 802-878-7111, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Burlington

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2023 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.