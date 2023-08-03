Williston Barracks / Four vehicle crash / multiple offenses
CASE#: 23A1004898
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/02/2023 @ approximately 0923 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Charlotte, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near the intersection of Higbee Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Nicholas Bushell
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION:
• DUI-Drugs
• Grossly negligent operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious non-life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dennis Cassidy
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
PASSENGER: Linda Cassidy
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious non-life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: Both occupants transported to UVMMC
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Danielle Hermey
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Takoma Park, MD
PASSENGER: Allen Fetter
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Takoma Park, MD
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: Mazda3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Neither occupant transported to hospital
VEHICLE #4
OPERATOR: Samuel Desrochers
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor injuries
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/02/2023 at approximately 0923 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 near the intersection of Higbee Road in the town of Charlotte. Upon law enforcement arrival, it was learned four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Through investigation it was learned vehicle #3 intended to turn left while traveling north on U.S. Route 7 and came to a complete stop to yield to southbound traffic. Vehicle #2, also traveling north on U.S. Route 7, yielded to vehicle #3 and came to a complete stop behind vehicle #3. While both vehicle #3 and vehicle #2 were stopped, vehicle #1 failed to yield and crashed into the rear of vehicle #2, forcing vehicle #2 to crash into the rear end of vehicle #3. The impact caused vehicle #2 to cross the centerline and crash into vehicle #4, which was traveling south.
The operator of vehicle #1, Nicholas Bushell, was transported to UVM Medical Center in Burlington for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of vehicle #2, Dennis Cassidy, and his passenger, Linda Cassidy, also were transported to UVMMC due to serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Operator #3, Danielle Hermey, and her passenger, Allen Fetter, obtained minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital. Operator #4, Samuel Desrochers, later went to UVMMC for minor injuries.
Troopers responded to the hospital to investigate further. While speaking with troopers, operator #1 displayed several indicates of impairment. Investigation revealed Bushell was impaired at the time of the crash. The Vermont State Police was assisted by a drug recognition expert from the Department of Liquor Control. Bushell was issued a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington at 0830 hours on 10/05/2023 to answer to charges of DUI-drugs and grossly negligent operation.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles; the South Burlington Police Department; the Charlotte, Ferrisburgh and Shelburne fire departments; and UVM and Shelburne EMS. Vehicles involved in the crash were towed by Handy’s Towing and Elite Auto Towing.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Trooper Nathan Handy at nathan.handy@vermont.gov, call 802-878-7111, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Burlington
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2023 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.