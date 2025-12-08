Arrest / Theft / Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5006566
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/6/25 at 1527 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper in Derby
VIOLATION: Theft and Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Danual Morrow
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: Price Chopper
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/6/25, at approximately 1527 hours, the State Police received a report of a male who had walked away from Price Chopper in the town of Derby with a shopping cart full of merchandise that he did not pay for. Troopers located this male, later identified as Danual Morrow, near Walmart in the town of Derby. Morrow attempted to flee from Troopers but was taken into custody. Morrow was processed at the Derby Barracks and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/27/26 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
