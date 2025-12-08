Submit Release
Arrest / Theft / Derby Barracks

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5006566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                         

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/6/25 at 1527 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper in Derby

VIOLATION: Theft and Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED:  Danual Morrow                                             

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

VICTIM: Price Chopper

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/6/25, at approximately 1527 hours, the State Police received a report of a male who had walked away from Price Chopper in the town of Derby with a shopping cart full of merchandise that he did not pay for. Troopers located this male, later identified as Danual Morrow, near Walmart in the town of Derby. Morrow attempted to flee from Troopers but was taken into custody. Morrow was processed at the Derby Barracks and released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/27/26 at 0800 hours          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA   

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

