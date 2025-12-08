Arrest / Theft / Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5006566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/6/25 at 1527 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Price Chopper in Derby

VIOLATION: Theft and Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Danual Morrow

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: Price Chopper

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/6/25, at approximately 1527 hours, the State Police received a report of a male who had walked away from Price Chopper in the town of Derby with a shopping cart full of merchandise that he did not pay for. Troopers located this male, later identified as Danual Morrow, near Walmart in the town of Derby. Morrow attempted to flee from Troopers but was taken into custody. Morrow was processed at the Derby Barracks and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/27/26 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

MUG SHOT: Included

