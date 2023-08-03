ATELIER Playa Mujeres Announces the Evolution of its Culinary Offering

Maria Dolores Tasting Menu Course Los Abrazos Restaurant Cilento Restaurant

Introducing exciting new gastronomic offerings through renovated restaurant ambiances and menus, that have elevated the dining experience for our guests.

The evolution of our menus reflects creativity and the care with which they were crafted. We're sure they'll exceed our guests’ expectations, creating a memorable gastronomic experience.” — Mascia Nadin, Chief Operating Officer at ADH

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the “All Suites Luxury Resort” of the hotel marketer and operator company ATELIER de Hoteles, recognized for its Handcrafted Hospitality® and Addictive Service® concepts, announced that, as part of its client service strategy, it has renovated restaurants and updated menus.

In addition to improving the quality of service, the purpose of these changes is to further enhance the gastronomic concept and culinary experience offered to guests by ATELIER Playa Mujeres.

The 13 restaurants, two coffee shops, and 10 bars in the resort are characterized by varied atmospheres and innovative culinary proposals that have won awards by Wine Spectator, Culinaria Mexicana and that have been recognized with the prestigious AAA Diamond Awards, Distintivo T and Distintivo H insignia. Moreover, the chefs at the resort have the Vatel Club Mexico distinction granted by one of the most important culinary associations in the country. In turn, the baristas have been certified by the Specialty Coffee Association in recognition of their wide knowledge of coffee beans, preparation methods, tasting techniques, and coffee quality standards.

It should be noted that ATELIER Playa Mujeres also developed special areas to complement the culinary experience. In effect, it renovated several spaces making them more elegant and comfortable, allowing the enjoyment of food and beverages in sophisticated and relaxed surroundings. This was accompanied by additional investment in the modernization of kitchens to allow the creation of exceptional dishes. All restaurants have menus carefully crafted to highlight the quality of the ingredients and offer a singular combination of textures and flavors that delight the palate.

Furthermore, visitors can discover attractive pairing options, ideal for those who wish to explore the combination of wines and cocktails with innovative dishes. The team of sommeliers, mixologists, and master tequileros at ATELIER Playa Mujeres are there to advise guests and recommend the best beverage options.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres is proud to incorporate the tradition of authentic Mexican gastronomy, in which the ingredients of yesteryear transform into exquisite contemporary recipes that have passed from generation to generation while creating a new cultural heritage.

To make a reservation and take advantage of the best prices and exclusive benefits of ATELIER de Hoteles, please visit our website https://atelierdehoteles.com and get ready to live an unforgettable experience.

