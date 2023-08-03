Media Release Shaftsbury Barracks Simple assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3003663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8/3/23 0741 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Readsboro

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Devin Hanson

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/3/23 at approximately 0741 hours Vermont State Police Troopers responded to King Hill Rd. within the town of Readsboro VT for a report of an assault. It was learned through the victim's statement and video evidence that Devin Hanson had assaulted his neighbor.

Hanson was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Hanson was released on Conditions of Release to appear in Court on 8/7/23.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:

NOT AVAILABLE