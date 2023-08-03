Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,131 in the last 365 days.

Media Release Shaftsbury Barracks Simple assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess                        

STATION:  Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 8/3/23 0741 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Readsboro

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Devin Hanson                                             

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/3/23 at approximately 0741 hours Vermont State Police Troopers responded to King Hill Rd. within the town of Readsboro VT for a report of an assault.  It was learned through the victim's statement and video evidence that Devin Hanson had assaulted his neighbor. 

 

Hanson was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.  Hanson was released on Conditions of Release to appear in Court on 8/7/23.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/23 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:     

NOT AVAILABLE

You just read:

Media Release Shaftsbury Barracks Simple assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more