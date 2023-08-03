Media Release Shaftsbury Barracks Simple assault
CASE#: 23B3003663
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 8/3/23 0741 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Readsboro
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Devin Hanson
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/3/23 at approximately 0741 hours Vermont State Police Troopers responded to King Hill Rd. within the town of Readsboro VT for a report of an assault. It was learned through the victim's statement and video evidence that Devin Hanson had assaulted his neighbor.
Hanson was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Hanson was released on Conditions of Release to appear in Court on 8/7/23.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/7/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington
