Lane Closures Scheduled for U.S. Highway 14 West of Brookings

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Contact: Tommy Lindstrom, Engineer II, 605-688-5001

BROOKINGS, S.D. – On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, work is scheduled to begin on a two-year project on U.S. Highway 14 west of Brookings. Highway 14 will have westbound and eastbound lane closures in place between Brookings and Volga. Motorists are advised that speeds will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone.

Work includes replacing approach slabs and repairing the surface on three bridges in the westbound lane. The project also includes replacement of approach slabs on railroad crossings in the westbound and eastbound lanes on Highway 14. In this first phase, work is anticipated to be complete within three months.

PCIRoads LLC., is the contractor for this $9.5 million project. The overall completion date for this two-year construction project is October 2024.

