Tide Rock Acquires SIPI Asset Recovery; Expands Existing National Electronics Recycling Portfolio

This strategic move is set to provide enterprise customers with an expanded suite of services for electronics recycling and asset recovery.
This strategic move is set to provide enterprise customers with an expanded suite of services for electronics recycling and asset recovery.

Tide Rock, a San Diego-based unlevered buyout firm, acquired assets from SIPI Asset Recovery ("SIPI ITAD") — a division of SIPI Corp Metals. SIPI ITAD, a global IT Asset Disposition service provider, will be integrated into Full Circle Electronics ("FCE"). This strategic move is set to provide enterprise customers with an expanded suite of services for electronics recycling and asset recovery.
— Tracey Haslam, CEO of Full Circle Electronics
The recent acquisition significantly broadens Full Circle’s electronics recycling geographic reach, adding new locations in Northern California, Ilinois, Texas, as well as Mexico and Colombia. The company currently has locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Southern California.
“We are thrilled to welcome the SIPI ITAD division to Full Circle Electronics,” said Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock Yield Co. “This acquisition adds to Full Circle’s expertise, capacity and geographic footprint. With these new locations, Full Circle can provide even better service to our enterprise customers across the US and now, for the first time, expand our reach to Latin and South America as well.”
SIPI ITAD provides a comprehensive and efficient range of ITAD processing services that are tailored to meet each client's unique requirements, including: full ITAD pick-up scheduling system, detailed auditing, and integrated testing, wiping, and grading for optimal data security and product quality.
Tracey Haslam, CEO of Full Circle Electronics, will lead the integration of SIPI ITAD into Full Circle and will continue to manage the combined business going forward. Haslam has significant experience as an expert operator in the space and understands what it takes to deliver safe, secure and sustainable electronics recycling services to enterprise customers.
"Combining two high integrity ITAD and recycling businesses not only benefits existing Fortune 500 clients but better serves the growing IT and electronics asset disposition market,” said Haslam. "SIPI ITAD's workflows are flexible and robust, ensuring alignment with each client's specifications and providing stronger opportunities for stability and growth. Our combined footprint creates better sustainability partnerships, more efficient logistics across locations, and enables us to create a balanced workload for faster, and safer, corporate pickup and processing. This acquisition will provide the best of both worlds! I’m truly optimistic for Full Circle Electronics’ future, moving forward.”
About Tide Rock Holdings and Full Circle Electronics
Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. Visit tiderock.com for more information.
Full Circle Electronics
Full Circle Electronics is a safe, secure, and sustainable electronics recycling provider specializing in scalable asset and decommissioning recycling processes for small to large industries. With locations across the country, the company’s certified destruction capabilities efficiently serve the needs of Fortune 100 companies requiring the safe destruction of data and materials. To learn more about Full Circle Electronics recycling and retail arm, visit fullcircleelectronics.com.
