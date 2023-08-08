Augie Bones Unveils Newest Plant-Based Toy at SuperZoo
Rubberized, Plant-Based, Non-Toxic, Flexible & Durable
The ‘Dare Devil’ addition to the Augie Bones line is sure to make tails wag and made with plant-based ingredients that are safe to chew and 100% recyclable.
We are thrilled to be launching our latest innovation, ‘The Dare Devil’. Our products highlight a continued commitment to sustainability, enriching a healthier life for pets and parents worldwide.”GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Augie Bones Toy Company, the pet industry’s first plant-based, sustainable tough chew toy manufacturer for dogs, is proud to announce the debut of its newest Augie Bones products at SuperZoo on August 16 – 18 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The company continues to stay true to its mission of producing truly sustainable, non-toxic toys for our pets while promoting health and happiness in dogs and a commitment to the planet.
— Tanya Hart, CEO & Founder
“We are thrilled to be launching our latest material toy innovation, ‘The Dare Devil’ at SuperZoo this year," said Augie Bones CEO Tanya Hart. "Our products highlight a continued commitment to sustainability, enriching a healthier life for pets and their families worldwide."
This new ‘Dare Devil’ addition to the Augie Bones lineup is sure to make tails wag as it is made with plant-based ingredients that are safe to chew and 100% recyclable. The toy is designed with a more flexible durability in mind so that it can stand up to even the most enthusiastic chewers over a long period of time. It encourages healthy playtime habits by engaging a dog's natural chewing instincts while providing hours of safe and tasty entertainment.
"We're excited to debut the Dare Devil at SuperZoo where attendees can see firsthand how all our plant based tough super chewer toys are changing the industry” says Hart. SuperZoo attendees can find Augie Bones in Booth #2373 where they can get a first look at the Dare Devil as well as the full plant-based toy line of flavorful Augie Bones toys, available in three sizes and three flavors, bacon, beef, turkey/cheese.
SuperZoo is the most-attended pet industry trade show in North America, established by World Pet Association in 1950 as an annual gathering place for the entire industry to connect, learn and do business. SuperZoo is also the trade show that identified in a poll last year, that its attendees value sustainability as one of their top 5 priorities when looking at new brands.
Augie Bones continues its mission in creating quality, sustainable toys that both dogs and their owners will love while helping reduce waste and environmental issues caused by traditional pet product plastics. With this and all Augie Bones toys, pet parents everywhere can rest assured they have chosen a brand they can trust for their dogs’ happiness, safety, and health.
