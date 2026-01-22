Pet Biz People Launches to Support, Strengthen, and Sustain Pet Industry Entrepreneurs

Customized systems and workflows tailored to each business’s personality, goals, and vision Access to a vetted network of industry-aligned experts including legal, accounting, HR, branding, web, and SEO professionals

TORONTO , CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet industry entrepreneurs now have a new ally in their corner with the launch of Pet Biz People , a coaching , systems, and operational support platform built by pet business owners who understand the realities of the work, and the weight that comes with it.Founded by Matthew Kutas and Jessica Abernathy, Pet Biz People was created to address a long-standing gap in the pet industry: passionate founders building meaningful businesses without the structure, support, or strategy needed to grow sustainably and avoid burnout.“Pet Biz People was created to help redefine what’s possible for the pet industry,” said Kutas. “For too long, passionate founders have been building incredible businesses without the structure, support, or strategy they deserve. This platform exists to change that, to elevate how we lead, grow, and care for both people and pets. Our goal is to build a smarter, stronger, and more sustainable future for the businesses that care for the animals we love.”Pet Biz People was built from lived experience. Between them, Kutas and Abernathy bring more than 25 years in the pet industry, having built and scaled pet-focused businesses through every stage—from early startup challenges to seven-figure growth. They’ve experienced firsthand the exhaustion, pressure, and isolation that often come with running a pet business.“I know that bone-tired exhaustion because I’ve lived it,” said Abernathy. “Running a pet business means carrying the responsibility of clients, teams, and the animals themselves, often all at once. There were moments I wondered if I could keep going. Seeing so many incredible pet business owners struggling without real support is what pushed us to create Pet Biz People.”Designed for trainers, boarders, walkers, sitters, groomers, retailers, and service-based pet professionals, Pet Biz People provides an all-in-one ecosystem of support that evolves with each business.Core offerings include:Dedicated virtual assistant teams based in Canada and the U.S. to manage client communication, scheduling, and administrative workCustomized systems and workflows built to reflect each business’s goals, personality, and long-term visionCEO-on-Demand guidance from founders who have built, scaled, and stabilized pet businessesAccess to a curated network of industry-aligned professionals, including legal, accounting, HR, branding, web development, and SEO expertsOngoing support from launch through growth, stabilization, and eventual exit planningWhat sets Pet Biz People apart is its deeply personal, relationship-driven approach. There are no one-size-fits-all solutions, only thoughtful, strategic support designed to help owners build businesses that thrive without sacrificing their wellbeing.“Pet Biz People isn’t just a service,” added Abernathy. “It’s community. It’s support. It’s knowing you don’t have to figure this out alone.”Pet Biz People is now accepting clients across North America.Learn more at https://petbizpeople.ca/

