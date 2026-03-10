Gulf Coast Humane Society is dedicated to being a safe haven for pets in need. Providing medical care, promoting adoptions and nurturing the bond between pets and people in Southwest Florida. ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Whether you’re a seasoned Pilates enthusiast or simply passionate about helping animals, Pupilates offers a way to stretch, strengthen and support a lifesaving mission.

The cutest workout in SWFL! Join us for a morning of movement and puppy love as we raise vital funds for Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Pupilates is more than a workout. It’s a celebration of the human-animal bond and a powerful reminder that when we come together, we can save lives.” — Darcy Andrade, Executive Director

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Un-fur-gettable Fitness: Pupilates Presented by Royal Canin Takes Over Edison Mall to Support Gulf Coast Humane Society - The cutest workout in SWFL! Join us for a morning of movement and pup love as we raise vital funds for Gulf Coast Humane Society.Working out is not so ruff! Gulf Coast Humane Society is thrilled to announce Pupilates presented by Royal Canin, and sponsored by Club Pilates and VEG ER, coming to Edison Mall on Saturday, March 28th from 8:00 – 10:00 AM . This tail-wagging, high-energy Pilates experience blends wellness, pets and purpose, raising critical funds and awareness for pets in Southwest Florida.Health and wellness at both ends of the leash takes center stage as participants roll out their mats for an uplifting Pupilates session, all while standing in support of rescue pets waiting for their second chance. Proceeds from the event directly benefit Gulf Coast Humane Society and its lifesaving mission to provide shelter, medical care and loving homes for animals in need."We’re proud to serve as the official nutrition partner of Gulf Coast Humane Society and support Pupilates. At Royal Canin, we believe A Better World for Pets begins with precise nutrition tailored to every stage of a pet’s life. Gulf Coast Humane Society’s mission to nurture the bond between pets and people and Pupilates beautifully aligns with our own purpose. Seeing more than 250 people and their dogs come together to move, connect, and celebrate wellbeing truly brings our shared commitment to life. It’s inspiring to watch a community strengthen the human–animal bond while supporting pets in need — creating a healthier, brighter future for animals." said Don Macintosh, VP, Professional Division & Direct-to-Consumer Royal Canin North America“We are always looking for creative ways to bring our community together,” said Darcy Andrade, Executive Director of Gulf Coast Humane Society. “Pupilates is more than a workout. It’s a celebration of the human-animal bond and a powerful reminder that when we come together, we can save lives.”Leading the movement is Club Pilates Master Instructor Jane Fried and the Club Pilates team.“We are beyond excited to bring Pupilates to life at Edison Mall,” said Jane Fried of Club Pilates. “This event perfectly combines two things we are passionate about, health and community. There’s something truly special about moving your body for a cause that saves lives. We can’t wait to see everyone on their mats supporting Gulf Coast Humane Society.”Held at Edison Mall, the event promises an atmosphere that is welcoming, uplifting and full of heart.“Edison Mall is proud to host events that connect our community in meaningful ways,” said Laurie Galvin, General Manager of Edison Mall. “Partnering with Gulf Coast Humane Society for Pupilates is such a joyful way to bring together fitness, philanthropy and fun, and we can’t wait to continue creating more impactful events together.”Attendees can expect:- An energizing Pilates session led Club Pilates- Dog fitness trainers from K9 Fit Club- Opportunities to meet adoptable pets- Vendor activations and giveaways- A fun, positive atmosphere celebrating rescue and second chances- A free event t-shirt, Royal Canin leash and a full swag bag courtesy of Edison MallWhether you’re a seasoned Pilates enthusiast or simply passionate about helping animals, Pupilates offers a way to stretch, strengthen and support a lifesaving mission. Every plank, pulse and stretch helps provide food, shelter, medical care and hope for the hundreds of animals Gulf Coast Humane Society serves each year.Registration details and event information can be found at Gulf Coast Humane Society.Come move with purpose. Come move for the animals.ABOUT GULF COAST HUMANE SOCIETYSince 1947, Gulf Coast Humane Society has remained committed to our mission: to be a safe haven for pets in need by providing medical care, promoting adoptions, and nurturing the bond between pets and people in Southwest Florida.Access to affordable veterinary care is essential to keeping pets healthy and in their homes. As the need continues to grow in our community, our new Gulf Coast Humane Society Veterinary Clinic will serve as a critical resource by offering wellness services, spay/neuter surgeries, dental care, and medical treatment for owned pets.The expanded clinic will also allow us to continue helping shelter pets who require medical care before they can be adopted, giving them the treatment they need and a chance at a healthy, happy future.ABOUT ROYAL CANINROYAL CANINis part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANINdesigns precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.Over the years, ROYAL CANINhas pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet’s age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.ROYAL CANINgenerates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

