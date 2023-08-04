Summit Spine & Joint Center Opens in Savannah

Multi-site pain management practice opens its newest pain treatment clinic at 7414 Hodgson Memorial Drive (Suite A) in Savannah, GA.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a multi-site pain management practice, has opened its newest pain treatment clinic at 7414 Hodgson Memorial Drive (Suite A) in Savannah, GA. The center is managed by Dr. Shawn Banon, a specialized Interventional Pain Physician.

Summit Spine & Joint Centers specialize in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck pain, back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic, musculoskeletal, neuropathic pain and many other conditions. All of their clinics are founded on the belief that pain management should be approached holistically, addressing not just the physical symptoms but also the emotional and psychological impact of chronic pain. Their team of dedicated and experienced medical professionals is committed to tailoring individualized treatment plans, ensuring that you receive the most comprehensive care possible. Their approach is patient-centric, meaning they listen attentively to your concerns, goals, and preferences to develop a personalized treatment plan that suits your unique needs.

All Summit Spine & Joint Center locations are also at the forefront of medical advancements and technologies in interventional pain management. Their cutting-edge treatments and techniques are designed to alleviate pain, restore function, and enhance your overall quality of life. From minimally invasive procedures to the latest innovations in pain management, they have the expertise and technology to provide you with the best possible outcomes.

With the opening in Savannah, Summit Spine & Joint Centers now has 25 clinics throughout Georgia, with locations in Athens, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Commerce, Conyers, Cummings, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock. For more information call (770) 962-3642 or visit www.summitspine.com.