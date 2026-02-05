North Point Exteriors Owner in Doylestown Attends National James Hardie Summit Conference

Female leaders in the siding industry, including Stephanie Kennelly of North Point Exteriors in Doylestown, PA, gather during the 2026 national James Hardie Alliance Conference in San Antonio, TX, in January 2026.

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bucks County and southeastern Pennsylvania were well represented at the recent James Hardie Summit, an annual conference of siding contractors held in San Antonio, Texas. Stephanie Kennelly, a co-owner of North Point Exteriors in Doylestown, attended the conference’s Women’s Leadership session, along with many truly powerful women in the construction industry, an industry that has traditionally been male-dominated.

Kennelly was selected from all the women at the conference to speak to a group of highly respected, male-owned companies. The discussion focused on sharing advice and exploring additional ways to increase women’s involvement in their organizations, from hiring project managers to expanding women’s roles in sales and leadership.

“We shared stories, talked about our businesses, and discussed why representation, leadership, and supporting one another matter now more than ever,” said Stephanie. “It was inspiring to connect with other driven women who are not only building beautiful projects but also helping shape the future of this industry.”

“Moments like this remind me why we do what we do at North Point Exteriors - leading with knowledge, design, and purpose while continuing to grow and push boundaries,” said Stephanie Kennelly. “I am grateful for the conversations, the connections, and the continued support from James Hardie.”

North Point Exteriors is the regional representative for James Hardie fiber cement siding products, the fastest-growing siding choice in the U.S. Over 8 million homeowners across America have chosen to protect their homes with James Hardie siding in the past decade.

North Point Exteriors is a family-owned, design-focused exterior remodeling company specializing in James Hardie siding and high-end exterior renovations. The company serves homeowners and businesses in the Doylestown area and across Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

For more information, visit www.npexteriors.com or call (267) 377-5889.

