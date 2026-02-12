WMGB Home Improvement to Be Featured on Advancements with Ted Danson

West Michigan’s Leading Home Improvement Experts Spotlighted on Award-Winning Educational TV Series

WYOMING, MI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WMGB Home Improvement, a trusted home improvement company serving Western Michigan for decades, is proud to announce its upcoming feature on the nationally broadcast television program Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to air Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET on Bloomberg TV.

Hosted by acclaimed actor and environmental advocate Ted Danson, Advancements with Ted Danson is an award-winning educational television series that explores breakthrough technologies, innovative businesses, and real-world solutions with meaningful social and economic impact. The series highlights how visionary companies are driving progress and reshaping industries across the globe.

WMGB Home Improvement — formerly known as West Michigan Glass Block — has grown into a full-service home improvement provider known for its expertise in replacement windows, egress window systems, glass block installations, insulation, and energy-efficient solutions. With a legacy dating back to 1984, the company’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer-focused service has made it a go-to resource for homeowners throughout Grand Rapids, Holland, and surrounding communities.

In the upcoming episode, audiences will gain an inside look at how WMGB Home Improvement blends innovation with industry expertise to elevate home performance, boost energy efficiency, and educate both crews and customers. The segment will spotlight WMGB’s efforts to integrate advanced customer relationship management (CRM) tools and energy-resource guidance to help homeowners make informed decisions about their home upgrades.

“We are honored to be featured on Advancements with Ted Danson,” said Greg Cowan, Co-President & Founder of WMGB Home Improvement. “This opportunity allows us to share the hard work and dedication of our team — and to showcase how thoughtful, quality home improvement solutions can have a lasting impact on comfort, energy usage, and overall home value.”

The episode will also explore other innovations across industries, underscoring the series’ mission to highlight solutions that advance everyday life and inspire broader awareness of technological and operational breakthroughs.

About WMGB Home Improvement

Founded in 1984, WMGB Home Improvement has built a reputation for excellence in residential transformations, including window replacement, insulation upgrades, and custom glass block installations. With a focus on customer satisfaction, expert craftsmanship, and energy-saving solutions, WMGB Home Improvement continues to elevate homes across West Michigan.

About Advancements with Ted Danson

Advancements with Ted Danson is a commercial-free educational television series that brings cutting-edge developments and innovations to a national audience. Hosted by Ted Danson, the series investigates how forward-thinking ideas, technologies, and companies are shaping a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.