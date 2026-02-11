Orthopedic Center of Florida Expands Health & Wellness Services

Orthopedic Center of Florida

Community-based services promote healing, recovery, and revitalization for Southwest Florida residents

Our focus is not just on treating people once they are injured, but on working…to create a lifestyle that enhances and supports preventative behaviors to help them remain healthy and active every day.” — Stephanie Listowski Wong, PT, DPT, Cert. DN

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orthopedic Center of Florida has announced the expansion of its Health & Wellness services, a range of programs designed to support the overall well-being of residents of Southwest Florida. Among the expanded Health & Wellness services available from the Orthopedic Center of Florida are:

• ToeFX Light Therapy: The only FDA-cleared LED light treatment for toenail fungus (onychomycosis). This breakthrough, non-invasive therapy provides a safe, painless, and highly effective solution for clearing stubborn toenail infections that have been resistant to traditional treatments.

• Onero™ Bone & Muscle Treatment Program: An evidence-based exercise program to strengthen bone and muscle, especially designed for people with low bone mass. This innovative approach represents a paradigm shift in the treatment of osteoporosis and osteopenia, moving beyond traditional low-intensity exercise recommendations to deliver clinically proven results that can transform bone health and quality of life.

• DXA (Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry) Scans: Widely recognized as the most accurate method for measuring body composition. Unlike other methods that estimate, DXA provides direct measurements using low-dose X-rays at two energy levels to distinguish among bone, lean, and fat tissue with unprecedented precision.

• Metabolic Testing (VO2/RMR): A comprehensive program that uses a range of tools to assess your health thoroughly. By integrating these tools, OCF tailors care plans to promote weight loss, optimize health, and improve athletic performance.

• IV Infusion Therapy: This program involves administering fluids or medications directly into the bloodstream through an intravenous line. It is used to support overall wellness, address various health needs, and promote hydration.

“These expanded services take a holistic approach to wellness, aimed at helping to prevent illness and injury before they occur,” said Stephanie Listowski Wong, PT, DPT, Cert. DN. “Our focus is not just on treating people once they are injured, but on working with them to create a lifestyle that enhances and supports preventative behaviors to help them remain healthy and active every day.”

About the Orthopedic Center of Florida

The Orthopedic Center of Florida is a leading provider of comprehensive orthopedic care and integrated health and wellness services, including advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments for musculoskeletal conditions. Recognizing that optimal recovery and long-term mobility require a holistic approach, the Center’s offerings include physical therapy, sports medicine, nutritional counseling, pain management, and preventive wellness programs. By addressing the complete spectrum of patient needs, from injury prevention to rehabilitation and ongoing wellness, the Orthopedic Center of Florida empowers individuals to achieve their health goals and maintain active lifestyles. The Orthopedic Center of Florida has locations in Fort Myers-Creekside, Fort Myers-Riverwalk, Naples, and the Estero Medical Center.

For more information about Health & Wellness services or to schedule a consultation, please contact the Orthopedic Center of Florida at 239-482-2663 or visit www.ocfla.net

