How 600-plus California inmates got more than 11,000 years cut off their prison sentences

At least 602 people in California detention facilities had their prison sentences reduced as a result of the two laws (SB 1437 and SB 775). That erased an estimated 11,353 years from their combined terms and saved taxpayers between $94 million and $1.2 billion in prison costs.
