Newpoint Advisors Corporation Named Among Most Innovative Companies by ABF Journal

A photo of Ken Yager President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation in a black suit next to the Newpoint Advisors Corporation 10 year anniversary logo

Ken Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation

Newpoint Advisors Corporation, a leading company in the business recovery sector, has been named one of the most innovative companies of the year by ABF Journal

BRENTWOOD, TENESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation, a leading company in the business recovery sector, is excited to share that it's been named one of the most innovative companies of the year by ABF Journal.

Well-known for its distinctive "laboratory approach," Newpoint has repeatedly used novel concepts to deliver excellent yet affordable services to struggling businesses. This strategy is the core of their operations, enabling the company to package their services to focus on the cost, quality, and consistency, which is vital in the challenging business recovery industry.

For the past ten years, Newpoint has significantly impacted the industry through its novel Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation (TAME) platform. This technology-driven solution uses a special algorithm that makes sense of financial and operational data. The company's advisors use this data to pinpoint issues with inconsistent data, coming up with time-sensitive solutions that provide specific returns on investment.

Since the beginning, Newpoint has tirelessly worked to serve the lower middle market business finance ecosystem, guiding clients through difficulties that could harm borrowers and other stakeholders. Using data and statistical analysis, Newpoint has tackled problems such as unfair lending, a lack of financial understanding, and the absence of affordable solutions while helping borrowers get the most out of their resources. The results are impressive: in its ten-year operation, Newpoint has managed to recover over $974 million, generating a collective return on investment of 2,700%.

"We're grateful to ABF Journal for this honor," said Ken Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation. "Using science and technology, we're always coming up with new solutions, allowing more people to benefit from our financial advisory services.”

This recognition by ABF Journal further solidifies Newpoint Advisors Corporation's status as a trailblazer in the industry, steadfast in its commitment to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions for distressed companies.

