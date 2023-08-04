Newpoint Advisors Corporation Named Among Most Innovative Companies by ABF Journal

Ken Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation Newpoint Advisors Corporation 10 year anniversary logo

Newpoint Advisors Corporation, a leading company in the business recovery sector, has been named one of the most innovative companies of the year by ABF Journal

Using science and technology, we're always coming up with new solutions, allowing more people to benefit from our financial advisory services.” — Ken Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation