The psychological thriller film GOT U starts it’s Post Production

Producers Gregg Sharp and Curtis Elerson now producing GOT U Gregg Sharp Producer Deshon Gray landing an outstanding leading role Actor Chris Moss landing the lead male role

After long hours of production and on-set running, GOT U wrapped production on July 3 right before the Holiday and has now moved into Post Production

Deshon, stepped up and into her role for this movie and absolutely crushed it” — Executive Producer/Partner Curtis Elerson

HOLLYWOOD , LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES , August 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The psychological thriller starring Chris Moss and new to the leading role position Deshon Gray, pits two unusual acquaintances back together many years past high school with a plot that promise to keep the audience entertained.Curtis Elerson Executive Producer beamed when talking about her role. “She brings a new dimension to “Disturbed Characters”.Director Glenn Broadus chimed in “Chris Moss was also a pleasure to work with and showed his professionalism on set with the highest degree of preparedness and a passion for the role”.Executive Producer/Partner Gregg Sharp was absent on set while filming the World Series of Armwrestling across the US but was able to be reached for a comment, “Curtis and I communicated daily while I was away and I can tell you that from listening to him describe the daily wrap ups, we have more than just a movie on our hands”.Elerson and Sharp have moved the project to editing and they are looking for a relatively quick turnaround to get this out. Both men have been working hand in hand in producing multiple high-level projects like Born2Hustle that will be out soon.