VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Teleqo Technical Solutions Data Integration Expansion

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced that Teleqo Technical Solutions, Inc. (Teleqo Tech) has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $51 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in McLean, Va., Teleqo Tech provides clients in the public infrastructure, utility and telecommunication industries with a comprehensive 2D and 3D visualization solution for both physical assets and radio frequency (RF) signals in an outdoor environment. This CCF grant will help underwrite the integration of source data (LiDAR point cloud, spherical imaging), extracted assets, and pavement condition data into Teleqo Tech’s web-based platform.

“We are grateful to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Katherine Hunt, CEO and co-founder of Teleqo Tech. “We help our customers design telecommunications networks by inventorying their assets, identifying network gaps, and providing analytic tools through our web-based data visualizations. We are excited to use this CCF grant to enhance our visualization platform and grow our business in telecommunications and beyond.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Teleqo Tech,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity and job creation. As Teleqo Tech continues to extend the capabilities of its innovative solution, customers across departments of transportation, utilities and the telecommunications industry are seeing a strong ROI from working with Teleqo Tech.”

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. The CCF Private Sector program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.